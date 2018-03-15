ATX 3 421 -0,2%  Dow 24 874 0,5%  Nasdaq 7 031 -0,1%  Euro 1,2308 0,0% 
16.03.2018

BOD POD® Body Composition System Tests Athletes for 13th Year at NFL Scouting Combine

CONCORD, Calif., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMED USA, Inc., manufacturer of the BOD POD® Body Composition Tracking System, has completed its 13th year of athlete body composition testing at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, held February 28March 3, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The BOD POD was adopted as the exclusive body composition measurement tool for the Combine in 2006, and has been used at each subsequent Combine for assessing the %Fat, Fat Mass, Fat-Free Mass, and Total Body Mass of all Combine athletes.

In conjunction with other measurements, BOD POD assessments have become a valuable component in the Combine evaluation process and in preparation for the Draft. The simplicity and accuracy of the BOD POD has removed the guesswork in obtaining high quality athlete body composition data, thereby establishing a "standard" in body composition assessment within the collegiate and professional athletic communities.

Having more than a decade of consistent historical BOD POD data on over 4,000 Combine athletes in all positions provides important information for determining normal position-specific body composition ranges, the relation of fat-free mass to athletic performance, and the correlation between fat-free mass and longevity within the professional ranks.

About the BOD POD

The BOD POD Body Composition Tracking System is the only device of its type that uses Air Displacement Plethysmography (ADP) to determine body fat and lean body mass in adults, children, and infants. Its non-invasive Gold Standard technology provides highly accurate body composition assessments quickly and easily.

About COSMED

COSMED (http://www.cosmed.com) is the manufacturer of innovative body composition, cardio pulmonary, and metabolic assessment devices. COSMED USA, the North American subsidiary of the Italian-based parent company, COSMED srl, is located in Concord, California. Additional offices are located in China, Germany, Australia, and the UK, along with a distributor network covering more than 70 countries.

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12697558

Press release distributed by PRLog

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bod-pod-body-composition-system-tests-athletes-for-13th-year-at-nfl-scouting-combine-300615097.html

SOURCE COSMED USA, Inc.

