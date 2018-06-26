BabbleLabs Introduces Clear - Enhances Speech Applications for Everyone

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BabbleLabs™, an emerging start-up revolutionizing the communication among humans and machines, today introduced the BabbleLabs Clear product family to enhance speech quality, accuracy, and personalization. Accessible through an easy to use, single-line cloud API, the Clear Cloud™ product delivers speech enhancement technology driven by a powerful combination of digital signal processing (DSP) and deep neural networks (DNN) trained with a massive specialized data set. The Clear Cloud API enables automatic, high quality speech enhancement, best in class general noise reduction, and audio/video processing. Potential uses include business platform software incorporating interactive voice recording (IVR), professional and amateur audio/video production, digital voicemail, games and entertainment, and more.

"We are innovating audio technologies that have been the stuff of spy thrillers," said Chris Rowen, CEO at BabbleLabs. "I'm proud to introduce our first product, Clear Cloud, bringing to market BabbleLabs' new industry-leading AI compute techniques. This is the first of many products in our roadmap that will help democratize speech enhancement technology for everyday applications used in real-world environments."

Clear Cloud reduces a key measure of unintelligibility by more than 55 percent in high noise conditions (Normalized Covariance Metric), producing speech output that is more intelligible and pleasing to the human ear. Compared to traditional speech enhancement methods, the API applies a higher level of speech enhancement with less effort. Clear Cloud runs on Google Cloud, making it quick and easy for customers to access the API and process the data stream.

The BabbleLabs Clear neural network has been trained with hundreds of thousands of hours of unique noisy speech data using NVIDIA V100 GPUs. The speech enhanced breakthrough results enable the technology to cover a comprehensive range of vocabulary, accents, languages, and capture conditions.

Availability

A trial version of BabbleLabs Clear Cloud API is available free of charge at www.babblelabs.com.

About BabbleLabs

Founded in 2017, BabbleLabs is revolutionizing the communication among humans and machines by enhancing speech quality, accuracy, and personalization — to power breakthrough voice applications and devices. Led by a team of world-class experts in Deep Neural Networks (DNN), speech, embedded systems, mass customization, and technology licensing for hyper-volume systems, BabbleLabs is innovating products through the powerful combination of speech science, deep learning, and computational processing. To learn more visit www.babblelabs.com.

