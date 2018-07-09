Babson College Names Keith Rollag Murata Dean Of F.W. Olin Graduate School Of Business

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Keith Rollag, management professor and campus leader, has been named the Murata Dean of F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College. Rollag's 17 years of teaching entrepreneurial leadership at Babson have helped focus his vision for the graduate school's future.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keith Rollag to his new role as Dean of Babson's F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business," says President Kerry Healey. "Keith's leadership will help ensure that Babson remains at the forefront of business education and continues to innovate and educate entrepreneurial leaders who will have a positive impact on the world."

"The core of what makes Babson special is our belief that an entrepreneurial mindset can make business and society better," says Rollag. "I am inspired every day by the Babson community, by the businesses and change initiatives we are building, by the sense of purpose we all bring to our work, and by the positive impact we are having in the world."

About Dean Keith Rollag

Keith Rollag is a professor of management and former chair of the Management Division. His teaching focuses on organizational behavior, teamwork, and leadership, and his research focuses primarily on newcomer socialization and training, organizational culture, social networks, and leadership development.

Rollag's book, What To Do When You're New: How to Be Confident, Comfortable, and Successful in New Situations, was named by Success magazine as one of the 10 "Best Books of 2015." and was a featured "New Non-Fiction Release" at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide.

Rollag also has published articles in outlets such as Harvard Business Review, MIT/Sloan Management Review, Organizational Dynamics, Journal of Organizational Behavior, Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology, Journal of Management Education, International Journal of Management Education, Business Horizons, and the Journal of Innovative Education.

His research and thoughts also have been featured in The New York Times, National Public Radio, Fast Company, Forbes Inc., Fortune, and Cosmopolitan, among others.

Prior to earning his PhD in industrial engineering from Stanford University, he was a product development manager at Procter & Gamble. He lives in Millis, MA, with his wife and two children, and in his spare time enjoys blues guitar, racewalking, kayaking, and learning new languages.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

