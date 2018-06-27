Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners Announces Partnership With Atlanta-Based Midsouth Benefits

TAMPA, Fla., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners), an insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Tampa, FL, is pleased to announce its partnership with Midsouth Benefits. The merger was finalized on Friday, June 22, 2018.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Midsouth Benefits has deep expertise in Employee Benefits including the intricacies of design, marketing, communications and compliance. With a robust service offering and a highly experienced team of colleagues, Midsouth Benefits has been delivering custom Employee Benefits programs to Georgia employers for over 25 years.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the award-winning firm of BKS-Partners. It will provide great additional value for our clients now, and in the years to come," shares Karen Larkin, CEO of Midsouth Benefits. "BKS-Partners and their colleagues share our enthusiasm for excellent work and our dedication to client-focused service."

President of Midsouth Benefits, Jack Rehm, adds, "This partnership will allow our clients and future clients to be able to take advantage of many additional resources such as Risk MappingTM, predictive analytics and a myriad of other proprietary holistic services."

BKS-Partners has clients nationwide and has been strategically expanding their footprint across the Southeast. The merger with Midsouth Benefits marks their first office in the Georgia market. Earlier this month, BKS-Partners acquired Cadence Insurance which took them from Florida into Texas and Alabama.

"BKS-Partners is looking forward to growing our brand in Atlanta and extending our technology and resources to their clients," notes Chris Timpson, Managing Director of Employee Benefits at BKS-Partners. "We are thrilled to work with their team and plan to make significant investments in order to fully deliver commercial and private risk management results to their current and future clients."

While growth is a strategic initiative for BKS-Partners, their focus remains on establishing partnerships that perpetuate their best-in-class client experience. "Our partnership with Midsouth Benefits is the result of a 20-year friendship and mutual admiration," explains Founding Partner, Elizabeth Krystyn. "Midsouth's commitment to helping Georgia-based employers control their costs while creating a positive experience for their clients' employees in terms of wellness and claims advocacy mirrors our commitment to our clients."

Midsouth Benefits will inherit the BKS-Partners name upon completion of the transaction. Clients of Midsouth Benefits can expect a seamless transition to the BKS-Partners brand.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baldwin-krystyn-sherman-partners-announces-partnership-with-atlanta-based-midsouth-benefits-300673526.html

SOURCE Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners)