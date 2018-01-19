Bank of Santa Clarita Reports Record Earnings

Bank of Santa Clarita (BSCA) today announced that it reported record
levels of earnings in 2017. Earnings for 2017 were $1,835,000, a 34%
improvement over 2016 earnings. During 2017’s fourth quarter, the Bank
reported net earnings of $390,000, an increase of 42% over the Bank’s
net earnings during the fourth quarter of 2016.
In December 2017 the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "TCJA”) was
signed into Federal law, and one of the primary provisions of the TCJA
was to significantly lower the maximum statutory Federal income tax rate
for corporations, including the Bank. Under generally accepted
accounting principles, the Bank was required to re-measure its net
deferred tax assets and record the effect of that re-measurement, with
the result of that adjustment being reflected in 2017, the year the TCJA
was enacted. For the Bank, that one-time adjustment amounted to a
$201,000 addition to tax expense, which reduced the Bank’s reported net
earnings for 2017. Excluding this one-time TCJA adjustment, the Bank’s
2017 earnings would have been $2,036,000, which would represent an
increase of 49% over 2016 earnings.
In reviewing 2017 operations, the Bank reported a year-over-year growth
in net interest income of 6% and also a reduction in noninterest
expenses of 10% (2016 operations included a one-time charge for the
termination of a lease on a former branch site, and excluding that 2016
charge, the Bank’s noninterest expenses declined 4%, year-over-year).
The Bank reported total net loans of $221.6 million at December 31,
2017, an increase of 6% over the prior year-end. The Bank also continues
to have excellent credit quality in its loan portfolio, as it had no
nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2017.
"In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Bank took a tax-related charge, as
did most other banks, as a result of the new tax law. In light of this
charge, the Bank posted record earnings of $1.8 million for the year
ended December 31, 2017,” noted Frank Di Tomaso, the Bank’s Chief
Executive Officer. He added, "We believe that we continue to be a sound,
conservatively-run financial institution, as evidenced by our improved
profitability, excellent credit quality and well-capitalized position.
We continue to be actively engaged in our community, providing loans and
banking services to meet our neighbors’ financial needs. We are also
encouraged by the new tax law, which we believe will act as a stimulus
for the economy, the Bank and its clients.”
At December 31, 2017, shareholders’ equity totaled $29.2 million and the
Bank’s total capital ratio was 13.07%, significantly exceeding the "well
capitalized” level prescribed in the applicable capital regulations. The
Bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions,
retaining significant balances of liquidity on its balance sheet as well
as readily available collateralized borrowings and other potential
sources of liquidity.
Founded in October 2004, Bank of Santa Clarita is the only full-service
commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is
focused on the needs of the community and its businesses. We promote
face-to-face interaction with our clients, which in turn leads to deeper
relationships overall. The Bank provides local, experienced
decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses
need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to executive
management and experienced professional staff members to address their
credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to
commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also
technology-based services that include online bill-paying, remote
capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire transfers,
among other cash management facilities.
We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa
Clarita Valley’s residents, including individuals, small businesses and
non-profit organizations, since 2004, and we cherish the relationships
we’ve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of those in the
community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and together we can
continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy community.
Bank of Santa Clarita, Corporate Headquarters
23780 Magic Mountain
Parkway
Santa Clarita, California 91355
(661) 362-6000
www.bankofsantaclarita.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the
Bank’s current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating
results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking
statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ
materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the
forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but
are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline
in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service
providers as these factors may impact the Bank’s operating results, its
ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Bank’s
earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake,
and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or
circumstances after the date of such statements.
|
BANK OF SANTA CLARITA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Due From Banks
|
|
$
|
6,595
|
|
$
|
6,068
|
Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions
|
|
|
41,200
|
|
|
33,813
|
Federal Funds Sold
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
3,000
|
Investment Securities
|
|
|
15,989
|
|
|
20,837
|
Loans, Net
|
|
|
221,612
|
|
|
209,346
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
21,820
|
|
|
20,527
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
308,216
|
|
$
|
293,591
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Bearing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Market, Savings and Demand
|
|
$
|
92,156
|
|
$
|
97,337
|
Time
|
|
|
59,058
|
|
|
62,257
|
Total Interest-Bearing
|
|
|
151,214
|
|
|
159,594
|
Noninterest-Bearing
|
|
|
79,067
|
|
|
86,356
|
Total
|
|
|
230,281
|
|
|
245,950
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
46,000
|
|
|
19,000
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
2,778
|
|
|
1,544
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
279,059
|
|
|
266,494
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
29,157
|
|
|
27,097
|
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
308,216
|
|
$
|
293,591
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2016
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
(In thousands except per share amounts)
|
Loans
|
|
|
$
|
2,495
|
|
|
$
|
2,282
|
|
|
$
|
9,425
|
|
|
$
|
8,894
|
Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
737
|
|
|
|
429
|
Investment Securities
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
324
|
|
|
|
403
|
Federal Funds Sold
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
15
|
Total Interest Income
|
|
|
|
2,786
|
|
|
|
2,485
|
|
|
|
10,510
|
|
|
|
9,741
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
48
|
Money Market and Savings Deposits
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
|
399
|
Time Deposits
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
|
711
|
|
|
|
687
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
693
|
|
|
|
538
|
Total Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
|
402
|
|
|
|
1,952
|
|
|
|
1,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
2,254
|
|
|
|
2,083
|
|
|
|
8,558
|
|
|
|
8,069
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
220
|
Net Interest Income after
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
2,250
|
|
|
|
2,039
|
|
|
|
8,460
|
|
|
|
7,849
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
|
805
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
1,419
|
|
|
|
1,827
|
|
|
|
5,740
|
|
|
|
6,360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Earnings Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
1,011
|
|
|
|
466
|
|
|
|
3,476
|
|
|
|
2,294
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
|
621
|
|
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
1,641
|
|
|
|
927
|
Net Earnings
|
|
|
$
|
390
|
|
|
$
|
275
|
|
|
$
|
1,835
|
|
|
$
|
1,367
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118006508/en/