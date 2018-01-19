Bank of Santa Clarita Reports Record Earnings

Bank of Santa Clarita (BSCA) today announced that it reported record levels of earnings in 2017. Earnings for 2017 were $1,835,000, a 34% improvement over 2016 earnings. During 2017’s fourth quarter, the Bank reported net earnings of $390,000, an increase of 42% over the Bank’s net earnings during the fourth quarter of 2016.

In December 2017 the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "TCJA”) was signed into Federal law, and one of the primary provisions of the TCJA was to significantly lower the maximum statutory Federal income tax rate for corporations, including the Bank. Under generally accepted accounting principles, the Bank was required to re-measure its net deferred tax assets and record the effect of that re-measurement, with the result of that adjustment being reflected in 2017, the year the TCJA was enacted. For the Bank, that one-time adjustment amounted to a $201,000 addition to tax expense, which reduced the Bank’s reported net earnings for 2017. Excluding this one-time TCJA adjustment, the Bank’s 2017 earnings would have been $2,036,000, which would represent an increase of 49% over 2016 earnings.

In reviewing 2017 operations, the Bank reported a year-over-year growth in net interest income of 6% and also a reduction in noninterest expenses of 10% (2016 operations included a one-time charge for the termination of a lease on a former branch site, and excluding that 2016 charge, the Bank’s noninterest expenses declined 4%, year-over-year).

The Bank reported total net loans of $221.6 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of 6% over the prior year-end. The Bank also continues to have excellent credit quality in its loan portfolio, as it had no nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2017.

"In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Bank took a tax-related charge, as did most other banks, as a result of the new tax law. In light of this charge, the Bank posted record earnings of $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017,” noted Frank Di Tomaso, the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer. He added, "We believe that we continue to be a sound, conservatively-run financial institution, as evidenced by our improved profitability, excellent credit quality and well-capitalized position. We continue to be actively engaged in our community, providing loans and banking services to meet our neighbors’ financial needs. We are also encouraged by the new tax law, which we believe will act as a stimulus for the economy, the Bank and its clients.”

At December 31, 2017, shareholders’ equity totaled $29.2 million and the Bank’s total capital ratio was 13.07%, significantly exceeding the "well capitalized” level prescribed in the applicable capital regulations. The Bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions, retaining significant balances of liquidity on its balance sheet as well as readily available collateralized borrowings and other potential sources of liquidity.

Founded in October 2004, Bank of Santa Clarita is the only full-service commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is focused on the needs of the community and its businesses. We promote face-to-face interaction with our clients, which in turn leads to deeper relationships overall. The Bank provides local, experienced decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to executive management and experienced professional staff members to address their credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also technology-based services that include online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire transfers, among other cash management facilities.

We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, including individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations, since 2004, and we cherish the relationships we’ve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy community.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Bank’s current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service providers as these factors may impact the Bank’s operating results, its ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Bank’s earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

BANK OF SANTA CLARITA BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited December 31, 2017 2016 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 6,595 $ 6,068 Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions 41,200 33,813 Federal Funds Sold 1,000 3,000 Investment Securities 15,989 20,837 Loans, Net 221,612 209,346 Other Assets 21,820 20,527 Total Assets $ 308,216 $ 293,591 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Interest-Bearing Money Market, Savings and Demand $ 92,156 $ 97,337 Time 59,058 62,257 Total Interest-Bearing 151,214 159,594 Noninterest-Bearing 79,067 86,356 Total 230,281 245,950 Borrowings 46,000 19,000 Other Liabilities 2,778 1,544 Total Liabilities 279,059 266,494 Stockholders' Equity 29,157 27,097 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 308,216 $ 293,591

STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Unaudited For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Interest Income (In thousands except per share amounts) Loans $ 2,495 $ 2,282 $ 9,425 $ 8,894 Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions 205 123 737 429 Investment Securities 83 76 324 403 Federal Funds Sold 3 4 24 15 Total Interest Income 2,786 2,485 10,510 9,741 Interest Expense Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 17 15 66 48 Money Market and Savings Deposits 126 102 482 399 Time Deposits 185 159 711 687 Borrowings 204 126 693 538 Total Interest Expense 532 402 1,952 1,672 Net Interest Income 2,254 2,083 8,558 8,069 Provision for Loan Losses 4 44 98 220 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 2,250 2,039 8,460 7,849 Noninterest Income 180 254 756 805 Noninterest Expense 1,419 1,827 5,740 6,360 Net Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,011 466 3,476 2,294 Income Tax Expense 621 191 1,641 927 Net Earnings $ 390 $ 275 $ 1,835 $ 1,367

