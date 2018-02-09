Banyan Selects BirdEye for Reputation Management and Patient Experience

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan, a leading patient experience company, today announced that it has selected the BirdEye platform to provide an automated reputation management solution to healthcare providers. Partnering with BirdEye furthers Banyan's mission to help providers find new patients and keep them for life by humanizing the patient experience.

Banyan provides best-in-class digital marketing, reputation management and patient communications solutions that increase patient engagement and help healthcare practices grow profitably with less hassle and overhead. The company serves thousands of providers across the healthcare industry.

"Doctor-owners and corporate-owned Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) came to us in search of a reputation management solution, so we started vetting vendors to find the best one," said Carine Clark, CEO at Banyan. "We evaluated several solutions and eventually narrowed it down to BirdEye."

"We needed a solution that helps multi-location practice groups acquire, manage and monitor reviews from a single source," continued Clark. "BirdEye's enterprise provisioning, impressive dashboard, NPS reporting, customer segmentation and heat map visualization made the difference."

With BirdEye, Banyan helps doctors and staff members maintain a constant line of communication with their patients, collect new reviews, and gather insights automatically, without disrupting their practice workflows.

"We're thrilled to partner with Banyan to help healthcare providers build patient trust and turn patients into advocates," said David Tulkin, Director of Business Development at BirdEye. "As patients become more connected online, their expectations continue to rise. Together, Banyan and BirdEye are giving doctors the resources they need to meet and exceed patient expectations time and time again."

About Banyan

Banyan is a patient experience SaaS company. The Banyan software platform and success coaching service help doctors create patients for life by humanizing the patient experience. Unlike stand-alone point solutions, Banyan delivers best-in-class tools and training—from a single source—so practices can grow profitably with less hassle and overhead. The company's automated HIPAA-compliant social media app, reviews platform and patient communications software help healthcare providers personalize the patient experience and connect with patients online and offline. Building trusted patient relationships improves patient acquisition, retention and lifetime value. In addition, Banyan's client success coaches teach providers nationwide how to adopt successful behaviors.

About BirdEye

The BirdEye platform lets businesses tap into the most powerful source of revenue: happy customers. Gather, analyze and act on customer feedback from social media, review sites and surveys about brands, locations products, and services -- in real-time, from one place. Access deep insights to understand exactly what customers like and dislike in order to solve problems instantly and improve operations. Whether you have one location or thousands, the BirdEye platform turns your customers into a marketing engine that accelerates positive word-of-mouth, boosts ratings, and increases revenue. The BirdEye platform is trusted by 25,000+ businesses and prominent F1000 enterprises.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banyan-selects-birdeye-for-reputation-management-and-patient-experience-300596710.html

SOURCE Banyan