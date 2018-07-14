Bay Harbor Announces Groundbreaking and Construction at the Ridge

BAY HARBOR, Mich., July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent groundbreaking, Lakeview Builders has begun construction of two special building opportunities. These special home packages are now available for immediate purchase in Bay Harbor's newest neighborhood.

With spectacular sweeping views of the Little Traverse Bay and custom-designed floor plans, both options present comfortable and convenient living in the Village at Bay Harbor. Owners will enjoy a main floor master suite, gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and plenty of garage space including room for a GEM. Living spaces are light-filled and expansive. Build features include a comprehensive list and include Quartz countertops, Trex® decking, and stainless appliances.

Select the Luna design on lot 3 at $799,000, 2010 square feet and three bedrooms on the main and upper levels and 685 square feet on the lower level with the option of an additional bedroom. This plan offers exceptional luxury living. The larger Rigel plan on lot 9 offers four bedrooms with 2366 square feet on the main and upper levels at $999,000. This plan includes an additional 1393 square feet of living space on the lower level with a roughed-in recreation room, bath, and fifth bedroom. With over 3700 square feet of living space, the Rigel is designed for extraordinary northern Michigan living.

The newest residential community at Bay Harbor has eleven distinctive home sites with uncompromising Lake Michigan sunrise and sunset views, and an urban lifestyle. The home sites overlook the Village at Bay Harbor and feature gorgeous panoramic views of the Little Traverse Bay. Within strolling distance to unique shopping, casual waterfront dining, events, world-class boating, golf, activities, and the Great Lakes Center for the Arts, homeowners will experience incomparable resort living at its finest. These homes may also be placed in the Bay Harbor rental management program.

These properties are currently offered for sale by Harbor Sotheby's International Realty. For more sales information, please contact Brad Rellinger, Managing Broker at 231.838.6055, or email brad@harborsir.com. You may also contact the Bay Harbor office of Harbor Sotheby's International Realty at 231.439.2000 or send an email to info@harborsir.com.

Bay Harbor is an award-winning development best known for its environmentally sensitive communities and home sites, designed in ecological harmony with the land. Bay Harbor is situated on 1,200 picturesque acres along the Lake Michigan shoreline and exceeds previous standards for planning, quality, and world-class luxurious amenities. For more information, contact Bay Harbor at 231- 439-2500, or visit www.bayharbor.com.

