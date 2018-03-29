Bear Real Estate Advisors Founder Matt Bear to Moderate Panel at 16th Annual RealShare Net Lease Conference in New York

NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Real Estate Advisors announced today that its founder and CEO Matt Bear will moderate the Increasing the Inventory: 2018 Sector Developments panel at the 16th RealShare Net Lease Conference on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the Park Lane Hotel in New York City.

The session will explore how a more business-friendly political and tax environment should also drive greater business growth and real estate expansion for tenants across the country. It will also review how this environment will encourage a greater level of new construction, adding more assets to the market in 2018 and beyond.

Industry professionals will join Bear in offering insights on how limited opportunities have led to a decline in activity among private investors, who dominate the net lease sales market and where top net lease developers are looking to build in 2018.

"The RealShare Net Lease Conference serves as an exceptional opportunity for those in the industry to engage with other professionals and gain insights that can help to improve and expand their businesses," said Bear. "I am pleased to be moderating at an event that boasts such significance in the net lease sector."

Bear's 28-year history as a leasing real estate and finance business leader includes sourcing properties, structuring capital, site selection, strategy conception and implementation, structuring transactions, property development and more, on a national basis. Prior to founding Bear Real Estate Advisors, he was vice president with CBRE, and principal with Avison Young. In 2001, he was one of the two founding partners of Venture Development Group, which specialized in the development of single tenant buildings, neighborhood and power center projects. The firm acquired, developed, and/or disposed of 20 properties totaling $55 million. Bear led a team of 18 professionals across three regional offices that encompassed development, finance, property management and legal management. He was directly responsible for the development and execution of the firm's investment/development strategies while leading all aspects of acquisitions, dispositions and leasing of commercial real estate assets.

Bear Real Estate Advisors LLC, a boutique real estate investment services firm launched earlier this year, focuses on IRS Section 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, joint venture advisory, capital structure advisory, build-to-suit developments, debt/equity, specialized search and family office/professional investor buyside representation. Bear Real Estate Advisors offers a unique approach to brokerage services by delivering a combination of brokerage, advisory services and a relationship-first point of view.

About Bear Real Estate Advisors

Bear Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Las Vegas, is a boutique real estate investment firm to cater to investors looking for personalized service and real world, battle-tested acquisition and disposition advice. The firm focuses on Section 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, joint venture advisory, capital structure advisory, build-to-suit developments, debt/equity, specialized search and family office/professional investor buyside representation. For more information, go to www.bear-advisors.com.

