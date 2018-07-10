Bellhop Transforms Ride-Sharing with Innovative Aggregator App

NEW YORK, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bellhop, the world's largest ride-share aggregator, officially launched their free app in New York today to help provide access to more rides and greater price transparency. In just one app, users can compare pricing and access rides across multiple ride-shares such as Lyft, Uber, Curb, Juno and Arro.

Using sophisticated technology developed over two years, Bellhop enables consumers to access pricing, pick up and journey times amongst the major on-demand ride-shares with innovative price and time saving AI features in development. Select the cheapest ride, the quickest pickup or other filters such as car type all within one app. Bellhop has been optimized for both iPhone and Android devices too.

It's simply unrealistic to compare apps on a smartphone. The end result is the consumer loses out by overpaying, waiting too long or seeing no cars available. With Bellhop, the user has access to more cars, more options, more choice. Bellhop helps service providers access more riders and even helps reduce deadheading (when on-demand cars travel empty). With Bellhop, everyone wins.

Ride-sharing is predicted to expand to a $285BN economy by 2030 and there are currently over 245 global providers (with 75+ in USA alone). The average revenue per user (ARPU) in the US ride-sharing sector amounts to US$254 annually and 53% of Americans have already used a ride-sharing service. There's no denying ride-shares are changing every aspect of daily life - from where people live, to how they commute and socialize. Bellhop was launched specifically to give consumers access to more rides, more easily. See our exclusive video '10 ways ride-shares are changing New York'.

Although the app works globally already, Bellhop's official launch is in New York which has over 900k daily rides. Users can access both traditional taxis via services like Curb and Arro within the Bellhop app as well as the new on-demand services such as Lyft, Juno and Uber with many more coming soon. Bellhop plans to launch in London, Paris, Mexico City and Sydney in the coming months as the technical team continue to integrate new providers. It already has the world's largest network of rides available through its app and in a few months users will have access to millions of rides globally.

"Bellhop was conceived to bring power back to the consumer," said CEO and Founder Payam Safa. "It's impossible to compare pricing between multiple apps on your phone or to keep up with the latest on-demand services and especially when traveling, to know what the local options even are. Bellhop answers all of those problems - in one simple interface you can compare pricing, book and save money. In fact our beta users saved on average 20%. Ride-sharing is the future of transportation and we're helping the consumer and the ride-share companies connect more. Plus it's free."

Bellhop has won multiple awards and broke equity crowdfunding records on the Republic.co crowdfunding site in Q4 2017. "We had an incredible response from the crowdfunding community," commented Payam Safa. "Overwhelmingly people saw a need to aggregate ride-shares into one app to simplify their ride-sharing experience and digital life. It was very humbling to have so many people believe in our vision. Today we're rolling out that vision with our official launch and we can't wait to share Bellhop with the world."

One of Bellhop's advisors, Harry Campbell, The Rideshare Guy, commented, "I'm excited to be involved with Bellhop! It gives consumers more choices and drivers more options so it really is a win-win for all parties. Not only does Bellhop help consumers save time and money but it will make make ride-sharing even more accessible in the US and globally."

Bellhop has a world class board of industry advisors including Harry Campbell, The Rideshare Guy; Matyas Tamas, Co-Founder Ontiq and former Head of Supply Data Science, Uber; Dimitrios Skaltsas, Co-Founder of intelligencia.AI and former Senior Manager, McKinsey; Jason Shafton CMO of Soothe and former Head of Google Play Product & Social Marketing, Google; Norm Rose, President, Travel Tech Consulting, Inc; David Baggett, Founder, Inky.com and former Co-Founder, Board Member ITA Software, Inc and Beth Birnbaum, COO of PlayFab and former SVP Product, GrubHub. Investors in Bellhop include Airstayz, a global company providing a technologically advanced guest experience all over the world as well as over 640 individual investors via Republic.co.

About Bellhop:

Bellhop is the world's leading ride-sharing aggregator. Incorporating multiple transportation options under one easy to use roof, Bellhop has been developed to work seamlessly with the major ride-shares such as Uber, Lyft, Arro, Juno and Curb with many more services in the pipeline. Bellhop enables users to select the cheapest, the quickest pick up or other filters. Simply put, Bellhop is all about choice. Visit http://www.bellhop.app, the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app and start enjoying the future of on-demand transport.

