Best College Reviews Names Top 50 Online MBA Programs

SPRING CITY, Pa., July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Best College Reviews has named the top 50 online Master of Business Administration (MBA) programs for 2018. The article was published on the organization's website in April.

One of the most flexible graduate degrees around, the MBA is an internationally-recognized degree designed to provide an overview of key business practices and develop skills in areas such as management, marketing, and accounting. The growing need to balance busy schedules and multiple responsibilities has made online MBA programs a popular choice as they offer both affordability and flexibility.

This ranking was created using the National Center for Education Statistics' College Navigator database. The top 50 online MBA programs were ranked based on the following criteria:

- Tuition

- U.S. News and World Report Recognition as a Top Online School for MBA Programs

- Customization Options

- "Wow" Factor

Below are the resulting selections for the top 50 online MBA programs for 2018.

1. West Texas A&M University - Canyon, TX

2. Fayetteville State University - Fayetteville, NC

3. Oklahoma State University - Stillwater, OK

4. University of Louisiana Monroe - Monroe, LA

5. Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA

6. Fort Hays State University - Hays, KS

7. University of North Alabama - Florence, AL

8. Ferris State University - Big Rapids, MI

9. Fitchburg State University - Fitchburg, MA

10. Texas A&M University-Kingsville - Kingsville, TX

11. California State University Dominguez Hills - Carson, CA

12. University of North Dakota - Grand Forks, ND

13. Clarion University of Pennsylvania - Clarion, PA

14. Central Michigan University - Mount Pleasant, MI

15. Missouri State University - Springfield, MO

16. Southeast Missouri State University - Cape Girardeau, MO

17. Frostburg State University - Frostburg, MD

18. University of South Dakota - Vermillion, SD

19. University of Tennessee at Martin - Martin, TN

20. Old Dominion University - Norfolk, VA

21. Campbellsville University - Campbellsville, KY

22. Texas A&M International University - Laredo, TX

23. Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, TX

24. Mississippi State University - Starkville, MI

25. University of Texas at the Permian Basin - Odessa, TX

26. Wichita State University - Wichita, KS

27. Eastern Illinois University - Charleston, IL

28. Ohio Dominican University - Columbus, OH

29. Dakota State University - Madison, SD

30. Emporia State University - Emporia, KS

31. Cornerstone University - Grand Rapids, MI

32. Lindenwood University - St. Charles, MO

33. Cameron University - Lawton, OK

34. University of the Cumberlands - Williamsburg, KY

35. University of Maine - Orono, ME

36. Cedarville University - Cedarville, OH

37. West Chester University - West Chester, PA

38. Johnson & Wales University - Providence, RI

39. Colorado Technical University - Colorado Springs, CO

40. National University - La Jolla, CA

41. University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg, MI

42. William Woods University - Fulton, MO

43. Shippensburg University - Shippensburg, PA

44. Dakota Wesleyan University - Mitchell, SD

45. McKendree University - Lebanon, IL

46. New England College - Henniker, NH

47. University of Massachusetts Dartmouth - Dartmouth, MA

48. Columbia College - Columbia, MO

49. University of Alaska Fairbanks - Fairbanks, AK

50. Upper Iowa University - Fayette, IA

Best College Reviews is an authoritative, objective, and editorially independent online college review journal. The site is committed to providing students with the best, most trustworthy guidance for making what may be the biggest decision of their lives. Comprehensive resources include college rankings, information about online colleges, features, and a blog. Read the full article at the following link: https://www.bestcollegereviews.org/top/online-mba-programs/.

