Bethpage Developer Galeotafiore Commence Sales of Phase 2 for Harbor View Estates Condominium

NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate developer Anthony Galeotafiore(Bethpage) recently opened the sales center for Phase 2 of Harbor View Estates Condominium, a 40 unit waterfront 55 and over complex located off South Great Neck Road in Copiague NY The community consists of 28 Condominiums (approx. 1200SF) and12 duplex townhomes (2400 SF) a community building, boat slips, private elevators, bocci and horseshoe courts.

According to Galeotafiore the sales for Phase 1 were strong for a number of reasons. The community offers luxury units at an affordable price. In todays booming market it is tough to find new construction with quality design in and around the $400,000.00 number. What really intrigued Galeotafiore to move forward with this project is the extremely low tax base According to Galeotafiore, "when we were doing our due diligence on this property we realized what a burden Long Island real estate taxes can be on the 55 and over age group so we knew if we could offer a quality product and lifestyle with a very low tax base it would be a success." Phase 2 sales opened a few weeks back and the community is already sixty five percent sold out.

Galeotafiore and his company AJG Capital has partnered with Mary Macaluso, Licensed Associate Broker of Realty Connect USA and her team as the in-house sales for his projects. Mary brings over 20 years' experience in the Real Estate Industry working with buyers and sellers across all markets. She prides herself on the relationships she builds within each community she serves. Mary was very excited to be part of the sales of Harbor View Estates-"Quality construction, location and low taxes seem to be the three most common reasons that our buyers decide to move into Harbor View Estates" because it is so hard to find luxury, waterfront living with a low tax base on Long Island, this community is very attractive to today's 55 and over age group -according to Macaluso.

Galeotafiore has a number of other developments in the works, including the beautiful Park Avenue Lofts, a 19 unit Mixed Use Luxury apartment building located in the heart of the bustling downtown of Bayshore, New York.

