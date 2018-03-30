ATX 3 426 -0,1%  Dow 24 103 1,1%  Nasdaq 6 581 1,9%  Euro 1,2331 0,2% 
ATX P 1 727 0,0%  EStoxx50 3 362 0,9%  Nikkei 21 454 1,4%  CHF 1,1755 -0,1% 
DAX 12 097 1,3%  FTSE100 7 057 0,2%  Öl 70,2 0,6%  Gold 1 321 -0,3% 

Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!

31.03.2018 01:41:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Bigleaf Expands Cloud Access Network with New Atlanta Gateway Cluster

PORTLAND, Ore., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigleaf Networks, the Cloud-First SD-WAN service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection and adapting application prioritization in real-time, today announced that it is expanding its Cloud Access Network with a 6th Gateway Cluster in Atlanta, Georgia.

By tunneling all customer traffic through the Bigleaf-owned Cloud Access Network, Bigleaf's patent-pending SD-WAN platform is uniquely able to prioritize and seamlessly failover all applications, including hosted VoIP, Virtual Desktop, Point of Sale, VPNs, and SaaS. Bigleaf hosts its redundant Gateway Clusters in major Internet backbone peering hubs for optimal performance.

With the addition of this Atlanta Gateway Cluster, Bigleaf customers will automatically see higher performance to applications hosted in the Southeast and Bigleaf customers in the same region will also gain increased performance for all traffic.

"We're excited to invest in this domestic expansion, as well as similar pending expansions internationally," said Bigleaf Founder and CEO Joel Mulkey. "Our unique Cloud Access Network gives customers highly-peered connectivity directly to all of the major Cloud providers. With Bigleaf, customers don't have to struggle with the expense and complexity of private circuits into those Cloud networks to get peak performance."

Bigleaf's plug-and-play SD-WAN offering is delivered as an SLA-backed 24/7 managed service. Features include:

  • Same-IP Failover to ensure uninterrupted VoIP and other real-time sessions while moving between ISP circuits
  • Intelligent Load-Balancing across multiple Internet paths from different ISPs
  • Dynamic Quality-of-Service (QoS) to prioritize VoIP and other performance-sensitive traffic over commodity Internet
  • Transparent outside-the-firewall deployment for easy zero-breach installs
  • Real-time intelligence on ISP circuit latency, packet loss, jitter and throughput

To learn more about Bigleaf's technology and service, click here.

About Bigleaf Networks

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent networking service that optimizes Internet and Cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. Inspired by the natural architecture of leaves, the Bigleaf Cloud-first SD-WAN platform leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-balancing. The company is dedicated to providing a better Internet experience and ensuring peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is VC-backed, with service across North America. To learn more, visit www.bigleaf.net or talk to Bigleaf at 1-888-244-3133.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigleaf-expands-cloud-access-network-with-new-atlanta-gateway-cluster-300622388.html

SOURCE Bigleaf Networks

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Asiens Börsen legen nach Gewinnen in den USA zu
An den Börsen in Ostasien wurden am Freitag nach positiven Vorgaben von der Wall Street Gewinne verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH