Bill Poulos, Co-Founder of Profits Run, Reveals New Site--FightForHope.com--Devoted to Celebrating Successful African American Entrepreneurs

DETROIT, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Poulos, president and co-founder of Profits Run, Inc., today launched the new site, FightForHope.com. The website features a page introducing accomplished African American businessmen and women. The website's goal is to help inspire America's youth by introducing them to successful African American entrepreneurs. Poulos shared, "I've long felt very deeply about doing something for the kids in the inner-city. I grew up in Detroit, Michigan when it was at its zenith. In particular, I'm really motivated to help when I look back at my grade school in Detroit. I want kids in this day and age to get the same great education and help I received when I was young. A great way to help our kids is to celebrate role models who, through hard work and perseverance, have overcome life's adversities to come out on top. I want kids to be aware of and motivated by those who have come before them. And that's what this site, fightforhope.com, is all about—celebrating African Americans who have risen above, one way or another, to become successful business people, as well as great role models for our kids."

Poulos continued, "Our media and politicians do not sufficiently celebrate the success of African American role models. As a consequence, misery and entrapment in our inner city remains. We want to help change this. We built this site to celebrate the accomplishments of these amazing individuals and make them visible to our kids. We want our kids to be aware of and motivated by those who have come before them. We hope kids see this and aspire to rise to new levels of accomplishment in whatever field they choose."

Bill Poulos shared that FightForHope.com includes information on successful African American entrepreneurs, as well as insight into his youth in Detroit and desire to help. Currently the site features over 40 accomplished African American business people. Amongst the people featured, readers will find well known entrepreneurs such as Oprah Winfrey—most popularly known for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show—and Daymond John—prevalently known for creating the clothing line FUBU and investing through the TV show, Shark Tank. Amid recognizable entrepreneurs, the site also features less well-known accomplished people, including Janice Bryant Howroyd—a multimillionaire who created ACT-1 Group, one of the largest staffing firms in the world—and Kenneth Carleton Frazier, CEO of the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. and the first African American to lead a major pharmaceutical company. The site also features up and coming entrepreneurs like Moziah Bridges. Bridges appeared on a TV show, Shark Tank, when he was 12 years old. There he gained mentorship from Daymond John who helped him establish a seven-figure deal to supply bow ties to the NBA. The site will be consistently updated as FightForHope.com introduces additional successful entrepreneurs. FightForHope.com welcomes suggestions of entrepreneurs to be featured on the site.

Bill Poulos is President of Profits Run, Inc. He co-founded the company with his oldest son, Gregory. He is responsible for creating multiple training programs on how to invest simply while also properly managing risk. He received a Master of Business Administration, with a degree in finance, from the University of Michigan. He also holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from GMI. Before creating Profits Run, he worked for General Motors for over 30 years and retired as an automotive executive. He is a husband, father, grandfather, humanitarian, and published author. Poulos has authored multiple books including, "Simple Options Trading for Beginners: How to trade options from A to Z explained in plain English." He also regularly weighs in on current events and how they can affect the markets, as shown here, "Bill Poulos, Co-Founder of Profits Run, Predicts Facebook Stock Could Hold Up Long-Term as Facebook Stock Falls and Rises with CEO Zuckerberg's Congressional Testimony." Bill is a contributor on Medium and Investing. He lives with his wife, Karen, in Michigan. They have 3 children and have been married for over 48 years.

About Profits Run, Inc.

Profits Run, Inc. was founded in 2001 by Bill Poulos and his son, Gregory. Profits Run gained its name from a well-known saying amongst traders, "Cut your losses and let your profits run." Profits Run's mission is to educate individuals on a simpler and safer way to invest. Poulos shared, "My whole life I have been interested in trading the markets. I started trading at a young age. Over the years of trading, I made every mistake that I could as a trader. From those mistakes I've learned a great deal. When I retired from GM, my son Greg asked me to start Profits Run so we could help regular people benefit from the knowledge I gained in my years of trading. We wanted to help folks by considerably reducing their learning curve, circumventing all the mistakes that I made. We have now helped over 100,000 individuals in over 150 different countries become better, smarter traders."

SOURCE PROFITS RUN, INC