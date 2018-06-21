Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies and Services Market, 2030 - A Detailed Analysis of 6,000+ Patents Related to Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies and Services Market, 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies and Services Market, 2018-2030' report provides a comprehensive study on the current scenario of technologies and contract services related to bioavailability enhancement. The study features an elaborate discussion on the novel approaches adopted by different players offering solutions for altering the bioavailability of various drugs.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on parameters, such as likely number of candidates in BCS II and IV, likely adoption rates of bioavailability enhancement approaches, expected trend in outsourcing and likely pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2018-2030.

To account for the uncertainties associated with the expected future demand and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

Low bioavailability is one of the primary concerns associated with marketed drugs; in fact, various studies indicate that around 40% of available drugs are poorly bioavailable / soluble. As the drug developers shift their focus towards development of lipophilic drug compounds, the issue with aqueous solubility / bioavailability of the drugs is likely to increase further.

It is estimated that around 90% of NCEs belong to BCS class II and IV, which are known to be associated with low solubility / permeability. Given that a large number of drugs fail to reach the market due to poor bioavailability, the industry is looking for various tools / methods to mitigate this challenge. Moreover, as many companies seek to re-formulate existing product candidates that exhibit poor bioavailability (via the 505(b)(2) pathway), the demand for novel bioavailability enhancement methods has grown significantly.

To cater to this increasing demand, several contract manufacturers and technology providers have emerged in this domain. With more than 150 companies offering technologies / services for bioavailability enhancement, the market is highly fragmented; having said that, several mergers / acquisitions have also taken place as stakeholders strive to broaden their respective service portfolios. A number of players have developed novel, state-of-the art technologies to maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly emerging market.

As drug developers continue to evaluate novel drug targets and classes, the bioavailability enhancement domain is expected to grow at a steady pace. In fact, since 2010, more than 4,000 articles, evaluating various bioavailability enhancement technologies have been published across several reputed journals. In addition, more than 6,000 patents have been filed post 2010, providing a significant scientific push to the development of novel approaches.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

An overview of the current market landscape, featuring a comprehensive list of over 150 active contract services / technology providers, and a detailed analysis based on a number of parameters, such as geographical location of the company, approach adopted for bioavailability enhancement (size reduction, solid dispersion, lipid based methods and other novel approaches), type of dosage forms (solid, liquid, semi-solid, others), route of drug administration (oral, injectable, inhalation and topical).

Elaborate profiles of key players (identified on the basis of the breadth of their respective service portfolios) that are offering bioavailability enhancement services. Each profile features an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), services portfolio, recent collaborations and the future outlook of the company.

An analysis of ongoing clinical studies evaluating the bioavailability of various drug compounds. The chapter features a comprehensive view on the focus areas of these clinical studies, highlighting the key players involved.

A review of the published scientific literature on bioavailability enhancement technologies, highlighting the heightened research activity and the focus areas of research groups across different types of bioavailability enhancement technologies.

A detailed analysis of over 6,000 patents that have been filed related to bioavailability enhancement technologies. The study presents a high-level view on the valuation of these patents and also highlights the emerging trends related to the innovation in this domain.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D collaborations, license agreements, mergers and acquisitions, co-service agreements, manufacturing and service agreements, and other relevant types of deals.

A comprehensive benchmark analysis, highlighting the key focus areas of small, mid-sized and large sized companies; the benchmark analysis provides a means to compare the existing capabilities within respective peer groups and help industry stakeholders identify ways to achieve a competitive edge over contemporary players.

A detailed estimation of the likely demand for bioavailability enhancement technologies / services. It provides a comprehensive view, in terms, of the annual number of projects, that are likely to require bioavailability enhancement over the period 2018-2030.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction

3.1 An Overview of Drug Bioavailability

3.2 Need of Bioavailability Enhancement

3.3 Evolution of Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies

3.4 Studies for Assessment of Bioavailability

3.5. Factors Affecting Bioavailability

3.6. Bioavailability Enhancement Technologies

3.7. Trends in Bioavailability Enhancement



4. Market Overview

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Bioavailability Enhancement: List of Service Providers



5. Company Profiles

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Lonza

5.3. Catalent

5.4. Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

5.5. Particle Sciences (Acquired by Lubrizol)

5.6. Juniper Pharma Services

5.7. Phosphorex

5.8. Kuecept (Acquired by Aptuit / Evotec)

5.9. Creative Biolabs

5.10. WuXi AppTec



6. Benchmark Analysis

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Benchmark Analysis: Methodology

6.3. Benchmark Analysis: Peer Groups



7. Partnerships And Collaborations

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Types of Partnerships

7.3. Bioavailability Enhancement: Analysis of Partnerships



8. Publication Analysis

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Bioavailability Enhancement: Analysis of Publications



9. Patent Analysis

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Bioavailability Enhancement: Analysis of Patents



10. Clinical Trials Analysis

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Guidelines to Conduct Bioavailability Studies

10.3. Clinical Trials Analysis



11. Demand Analysis

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Bioavailability Enhancement Opportunities

11.3. Research Methodology

11.4. Demand Analysis: New Chemical Entities (NCEs)

11.5. Demand Analysis: Generics



12. Market Forecast

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Forecast Methodology

12.3. Overall Bioavailability Enhancement Market, 2018-2030

12.4. Bioavailability Enhancement Market: Distribution by BCS Classification

12.5. Bioavailability Enhancement Market: Distribution by Type of Bioavailability Enhancement Approach

12.6. Bioavailability Enhancement Market: Distribution by Geographical Location



13. Conclusion

13.1. Challenges Associated with Low Solubility and Permeability of Drugs Has Led to Increasing Demand for Bioavailability Enhancement

13.2. The Market is Characterized by The Presence of Several Established Players, As Well As Small and Mid-Sized Companies in Different Geographies

13.3. Size Reduction, Solid Dispersion and Lipid Based Methods are Offered by Several Technology / Service Providers; Players Offering Other Approaches are Also Emerging

13.4. The Field Has Witnessed Increasing Partnership Activity As Multiple Players are Collaborating for Expanding Capabilities

13.5. Ongoing Advances Have Led to Rapid Innovation and Increase in Patent Filling Activity

13.6. The Rising Number of BCS II and BCS IV Drugs and Increasing Adoption of Different Approaches for Enhancement of Drug Bioavailability is Likely to Foster the Long-Term Growth



14. Transcripts Of Public Discussions

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. David Vodak, Vice President of Chemistry, Bend Research

14.3. John K Tilloston, Pharmaceutical and Nutritional Technical Business Director, ABITEC

14.4. Kaspar van den Dries, Senior Director Formulation Sciences and Martin Piest, Senior Formulation Scientist, Patheon

14.5. Anonymous, MilliporeSigma Process Solutions

14.6. Brent Moody, Principal Scientist, Science and Technology, Catalent Pharma Solutions

14.7. Anonymous, Sancilio Pharmaceuticals

14.8. Frank Romanski, BASF Pharma Solutions

14.9. Karl Kolter, BASF Pharma Solutions



15. Appendix 1: Tabular Data



16. Appendix 2: List Of Companies



Companies Mentioned



Abbott

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

ABITEC

Accu-Break Pharmaceuticals

Ach Laboratrios Farmacuticos

Acorn Biomedical

Actavis

Adare Pharmaceuticals

Admas Pharmaceuticals

Aegis Therapeutics

Aesica

Agere Pharmaceuticals

Aizant Drug Research Solutions

Ajinomoto

Alcami

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alkermes

Allergan

Alliance Contract Pharma

Almac Group

Althea Technologies

Altum Pharmaceuticals

Altus Formulation

Amatsigroup

AMRI

Applied Manufacturing Science

Aquestive Therapeutics

Arbro Pharmaceuticals

Arbutus Biopharma

Ardena Group

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Ashland

Athenex

Avara Pharmaceutical Services

Avro Pharma

Avomeen Analytical Services

BASF

Baxter International

BEC Chemicals

Bend Research

BioConnection

BioDuro

Bionpharma

Bio-serv

Bridgepoint Development Capital

Calando Pharmaceuticals

Calvert Laboratories

Camurus

Capsugel

Catalent

CEPiA Sanofi

Cerenis Therapeutics

ChemConnection

Chiasma Pharma

Co-Formulate

Colorcon

Continuous Technologies International

Corazon

COREALIS Pharma

CoreRx

Creative Biolabs

CritiTech

Croda International

Crystal Pharmatech

Crystallics

CrystecPharma

CuriRx

Cyclolab

Cyndea Pharma

Cytec

Dalton Pharma Services

Dauntless Pharmaceuticals

DisperSol Technologies

Dow Pharma Solutions

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

cole Polytechnique Fdrale de Lausanne

Emisphere Technologies

Emmerson Resources

Entera Bio

Enteris BioPharma

Evonik Health Care

Evotec

ExxPharma Therapeutics

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Forest Laboratories

Formac Pharmaceuticals

Formex

Foster Delivery Science

Friulchem

Fuji Chemical Industries

Gattefoss

Generex Biotechnology

GenPlus

Glatt Integrated Process Solutions

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

GP Pharm

GVK Biosciences

Halo Pharma

Harvard University

Helix BioPharma

Hovione

IACTA Pharmaceuticals

iCeutica

IMCD

Indena

Industrias Biocontrolled

Instillo Group

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Intec Pharma

Jamia Hamdard University

Jetpharma

Jina Pharmaceuticals

Juniper Pharma Services

Keystone Nano

Kinex Pharmaceuticals

Kuecept

LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals

leon-nanodrugs

Lexaria Bioscience

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Lipomize

Lonza

Losan Pharma

Lubrizol

Lypro Biosciences

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Matinas BioPharma

Merrion Pharmaceuticals

Metrics Contract Services

MicroChem

Microfine Pharma

Micro-Macinazione

Micro-Sphere

Midas Pharma

MIKA PHARMACEUTICALS

Molecular Profiles

Monash University

Mutchler

Nanocopoeia

Nanomaterials

Nanomerics

Nanosphere Health Sciences

Natco Pharma

Nemus Bioscience

NETZSCH Premier Technologies

NeutriSci Internatinal

New York Center for Nanomedicine Research

Nippon Soda

Nisso America

NMT Pharmaceuticals

Nordic Bioscience

Novaliq

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

Novozymes

Nuformix Technologies

Oasmia Pharmaceutical

Okklo Life Sciences

Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Particle Sciences

Patheon

Phares Drug Delivery

Pharmaceutics International

PharmaIN

PharmaSol

Pharmatek Laboratories

Pharmavize

Phasex

Phivida

Phosphorex

Pivot Pharmaceuticals

PixarBio

Planet Science

PolyPeptide Group

Porton Pharma Solutions

PowderSize

Prinova Group

PriviLS

ProCepT

ProJect Pharmaceutics

ProMed Pharma

Pulmatrix

PureTech Health

Quay Pharma Services

Quotient Sciences

Rani Therapeutics

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rondol Industrie

Rottendorf Pharma

Rubicon Research

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

Sancilio Pharmaceuticals Company

SARA Pharm Solutions

SciTech Development

SEPS Pharma

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shionogi

Siegfried Holding

Singota Solutions

SiTec PharmaBio

SkyePharma

SolMic Research

SoluBest

Solvias

STA Pharmaceutical

Stanipharm

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Tapemark

Tergus Pharma

Transgene Biotek

Univar

UPM Pharmaceuticals

Upperton Pharma Solutions

Variant Pharmaceuticals

Vectura

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Vesifact

Vitasome

VxP Pharma

W. R. Grace

WuXi AppTec

Xcelience

Xedev

XenoGesis

Xi'an Hongchang Pharmaceuticals

Xisle Pharma Ventures

Yale University

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zc7k4j/bioavailability?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioavailability-enhancement-technologies-and-services-market-2030---a-detailed-analysis-of-6-000-patents-related-to-bioavailability-enhancement-technologies-300670086.html

SOURCE Research and Markets