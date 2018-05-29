Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION

29 May 2018, 07:00 CEST

Disclosure of a transparency notification

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings)

Mechelen, Belgium, 29 May 2018 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the 'Belgian Transparency Act'), that it received a transparency notification dated 28 May 2018 (the 'Notification'), indicating that that as a result of the disposal of voting securities on 18 May 2018, the participation of RMM S.A. has decreased below the 5% notification threshold. As a result, RMM SA now holds 3,88% of the voting rights in Biocartis.

The Notification contains the following information:

Reason for the Notification : Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement : RMM S.A., Building Serenity, Bloc A, 19-21 Route d'Arlon, L-8009 Strassen, Luxembourg; Rudi Mariën.

Transaction date : 18 May 2018.

Threshold that is crossed : 5%.

Denominator : 51,325,088.

Details of the Notification: RMM SA holds 1,989,058 voting securities.



Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Rudi Mariën controls RMM S.A.

The Notification is available here on the website of the Company.

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority ('FSMA') is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights in the Company held by such persons reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

----- END ----

More information:

Renate Degrave

Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis

email rdegrave@biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729 | mobile +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September 2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers fourteen oncology tests and two infectious disease tests in Europe. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Biocartis and Idylla(TM) are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. Biocartis trademark and logo and Idylla(TM) trademark and logo are used trademarks belonging to Biocartis. This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Biocartis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

