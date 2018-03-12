Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia

Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) announced today an agreement to acquire from
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) PF-04958242, a first-in-class, Phase 2b ready
AMPA receptor potentiator for cognitive impairment associated with
schizophrenia (CIAS). The purchase will include an upfront payment of
$75 million with up to $515 million in additional development and
commercialization milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties in the
low to mid-teen percentages.
AMPA receptors mediate fast excitatory synaptic transmission in the
central nervous system, a process which can be disrupted in a number of
neurological and psychiatric diseases, including schizophrenia.
PF-04958242 has previously demonstrated an acceptable safety profile and
treatment effect trends across multiple domains of cognition in Phase 1b
clinical studies. Biogen aims to initiate a Phase 2b trial in the second
half of 2018.
"As pioneers in neuroscience, Biogen continues to explore new ways to
treat serious diseases where there are few or no options, such as CIAS,”
stated Michel Vounatsos, Biogen chief executive officer. "Given the
significant unmet patient need and Biogen’s ability to apply its
scientific expertise in this area, we are enthusiastic to advance
development of this asset as we continue to expand our neuroscience
pipeline, including in our emerging growth areas such as
neuropsychiatry.”
Worldwide there are greater than 20 million people living with
schizophrenia and it is estimated that the majority of them live with
some degree of cognitive impairment attributable to the disease.
Cognitive impairment is increasingly recognized as one of the greatest
unmet needs in the effective treatment of schizophrenia.
"When cognition is impaired, you lose the ability to make sense of the
world. Things we often take for granted in our daily lives, including
processing information, planning and remembering, all become difficult
or impossible,” said Michael Ehlers, executive vice president, Research
& Development at Biogen. "Cognition can be impaired in multiple
neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including schizophrenia. And
we know that the extent of cognitive deficits in patients with
schizophrenia is a strong predictor of daily functioning. We look
forward to quickly pursuing development of this potential innovative
therapy to treat such a devastating disease.”
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including
the expiration of the applicable waiting period under the Hart Scott
Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in the United States.
Biogen expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2018.
About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen
discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for
people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases.
Founded in 1978 as one of the world’s first global biotechnology
companies by Charles Weissman, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, and Nobel
Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp, today Biogen has the
leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has
introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular
atrophy; and is focused on advancing neuroscience research programs in
Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, multiple sclerosis and
neuroimmunology, movement disorders, neuromuscular disorders, pain,
ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, and acute neurology. Biogen also
manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, made pursuant to
the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995, including statements relating to the potential benefits and
results that may be achieved through the transaction with Pfizer, risks
and uncertainties associated with drug development and
commercialization, the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of
investigational drugs including PF-04958242 and the anticipated
completion and timing of the transaction. These forward-looking
statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim,” "anticipate,”
"believe,” "could,” "estimate,” "expect,” "forecast,” "intend,” "may,”
"plan,” "potential,” "possible,” "will” and other words and terms of
similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements
or the scientific data presented. Drug development and commercialization
involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and
development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results
in early stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or
results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not
ensure regulatory approval.
These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements,
including, without limitation: risks that the transaction will be
completed in a timely manner or at all; uncertainty as to whether the
anticipated benefits of the transaction can be achieved; risks of
unexpected costs or delays; uncertainty of success in the development
and potential commercialization of PF-04958242, which may be impacted
by, among other things, unexpected concerns that may arise from
additional data or analysis, the occurrence of adverse safety events,
failure to obtain regulatory approvals in certain jurisdictions, failure
to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other
proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property
claims and challenges; product liability claims; and third party
collaboration risks. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the
factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations
in any forward-looking statement. Investors should consider this
cautionary statement, as well as the risks factors identified in our
most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are
based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the
date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to
publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of
new information, future developments or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005361/en/