Blink Fitness Brings Groundbreaking Mood Above Muscle™ Approach to Lindenhurst

NEW YORK, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven years and nearly 70 corporate-owned gyms later, Blink Fitness – a premium-quality, value-based gym that has challenged industry norms by celebrating how exercise makes you feel, not just how it makes you look – has opened its very first franchisee-owned gym.

Located at 600 N. Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst, the new 16,000-square-foot gym is the first of six gyms that will be co-owned by Allen Pinero. All six gyms will be located across Long Island, central New Jersey and Westchester County.

"Blink Fitness has a really great growth trajectory," said Pinero, who left the world of investor relations and private equity to satisfy his entrepreneurial bug in the fitness field. "It's a total 180 from finance, but I felt this is a great business to be in. Blink really stood out and I'm honored to be the brand's first franchisee and bring its high-quality, value-based gym to our local community in Lindenhurst."

Blink Fitness offers a truly unique experience to its members, based on a company philosophy of Mood Above Muscle™, which celebrates the positive feelings you get from exercise rather than just the physical benefits. Their Feel Good Experience® comes to life in each gym through a commitment to providing contemporary and colorful design, elevated customer service, relentless focus on cleanliness, energizing music and confidence-boosting training programs.

"Blink's focus on how exercise makes you feel is a game-changer in an industry that has always emphasized bulging biceps and washboard abs," added Pinero. "Blink's unique Mood Above Muscle™ philosophy is far more aspirational to the majority of Americans who have been disenfranchised by the typical images of body perfection espoused by other fitness concepts."

Since its inception in 2011, Blink Fitness has opened more than 70 company-owned locations across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California, and has a number of additional corporate- and franchisee-owned locations in various stages of development in major U.S. markets. According to company president Todd Magazine, Blink will have approximately 90 locations open and operating by the end of 2018, and will enter additional markets, including Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Virginia, over the next several years. He also expects Blink to surpass the 300-unit mark over the next five years.

"After years of perfecting our systems and building our franchise support team, we are thrilled to open our first franchisee-owned gym," said Magazine. "Allen and the Eclipse Capital team are great representatives of the Blink brand and we are pleased to see them lead the way for our franchise program and our expansion in Long Island."

