Blockchain-Based Messaging Platform, NYNJA, to Take on KakaoTalk, Line, and WeChat at d10e in Seoul

Using the latest advances in blockchain technology, NYNJA is building an open global communicator with a built-in cryptocurrency backed economic platform to power a transformation in how individuals and societies connect and thrive in the new economy.

SEOUL, March 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA Group Ltd ., a global blockchain and mobile communications technology company today announced that they would be attending d10e in Seoul to spread the word about their mission to revolutionize the messaging industry to combat the inherent limitations of traditional messaging apps such as KakaoTalk, Line, WeChat, and Telegram by creating an integrated mobile communications ecosystem enabling users to communicate, buy, sell and trade without language barriers in a decentralized cryptocurrency marketplace.

NYNJA is creating the first international mobile communications platform with an on-demand marketplace and its own cryptocurrency ecosystem. The NYNJA app combines voice, text and visual messaging with robust business management and e-commerce features, all powered by its own cryptocurrency, NYNJACoin. With NYNJACoin, users can exchange freelance services and virtual goods, access exclusive content and earn tokens for sharing and participating in the community.

The company is a Revolutionary Sponsor of the event and will be speaking on Monday morning at 11:15 with Marshall Taplits, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer at NYNJA, sharing his insights in a talk titled "Open Unity: How individuals and societies thrive with blockchain enabled platforms".



"Blockchain has provided us with an unprecedented opportunity to break down traditional barriers to commerce and communication since the advent of the Internet itself. With NYNJA, we are bringing all of these technologies together to create a truly global platform where people can create, earn a living, share and communicate in a secure, seamless way that will completely change the way we interact with each other around the world," said Mr. Taplits.

NYNJA Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based company creating the first international cross-platform communications platform with a built-in cryptocurrency marketplace and crypto wallet. The NYNJA platform combines voice, text and visual messaging with robust business management and e-commerce features, all powered by its own financial ecosystem and cryptocurrency, NYNJACoin. With NYNJACoin, users can exchange freelance services and virtual goods, as well as access exclusive content and earn tokens for viewing ads or using branded material.

