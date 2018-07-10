Bloomberg Law Adds Thousands Of Practical Guidance Documents And Debuts New SEC Enforcement Tracking And Analytics Tool

ARLINGTON, Va., July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today released a range of new features and functionality, including interactive practice tools, Practical Guidance documents, and an expansion of its fully customizable, real-time news service. The company is highlighting these new features, along with many other product enhancements made in the past year, at the 2018 American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting and Conference in Baltimore, Maryland, from July 14-17. Visit Bloomberg Law at booth #707 or go to http://on.bna.com/dT9Z30kSNWw for more information.

"The new tools and resources we've added to Bloomberg Law underscore the key differentiators of our platform—trusted Practical Guidance from expert practitioners, easy-to-use data analytics tools that dramatically reduce research time, and insightful and actionable news coverage that legal professionals have relied on for decades," said Joe Breda, president of Bloomberg Law. "These latest enhancements are all delivered to our current customers at no additional cost as part of our 'one platform, one price, continuous innovation' promise."

Bloomberg Law includes more than 30 Practical Guidance suites providing nearly 3,000 practice tools, checklists, timelines, and annotated forms covering more than 200 topics, including GDPR, health care, cybersecurity, corporate and commercial transactions, compliance, and labor and employment. This expanding resource is available from a new, easy-to-access landing page, Bloomberg Law's Practical Guidance is designed to walk both experienced and novice practitioners through specific tasks step-by-step, from start to finish. The documents are integrated with other Bloomberg Law resources and leverage the highly respected assets of Bloomberg BNA manuals, portfolios, and expert practitioner-authored content.

"The practice of law today increasingly requires a deep understanding of both clients' business concerns and the legal environment that impacts them," said Ed Brandwein, Head Librarian, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler. "Bloomberg Law gives us this capability in a timely, cost-effective fashion through its tightly integrated transactional, news, legal and analytical functions. Among its many resources, Bloomberg Law's practical guidance has been especially helpful in providing us with a very insightful way to get up to speed quickly with new developments in the law.

Bloomberg Law's new SEC Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) Enforcement Analytics is a first-of-its-kind research and data visualization tool providing key insights into securities regulatory enforcement trends and outcomes. Through the use of this tool, practitioners can better advise and represent clients on government enforcement matters, deploy the most effective compliance strategies and policies, mitigate risk and exposure, and stay on top of practice-changing trends.

SEC ALJ Enforcement Analytics is one of Bloomberg Law's many data-driven enforcement tracking tools that provide insights into regulatory enforcement trends and outcomes across practice areas –presenting a synthesis of information that would otherwise take hours to compile. Additionally, analytics for SEC Administrative actions will be released on the Bloomberg Law platform in the coming weeks.

