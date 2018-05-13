Blue Scorpion Investments Wins Two Awards For Best Early Stage VC Fund In North America And Award In Added Value VC Funding

NEW YORK, May 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Scorpion Investments has gained credibility by word of mouth from the start-up community as one of their first choices when seeking investment. Blue Scorpion is one of the only Venture Capital Funds that provides lead investment, A+ level creative direction, strategy and marketing. Past investments have included their added value co-investor network of Forbes list billionaires, entertainers and leaders of art, fashion, music, film and technology industries to their portfolio companies. Some of these co-investors included, Warner Music Group; Access Industries founder Len Blavatnik; fashion magnate Chris Burch; famed designers Dean and Dan Catan of DSQUARED2; celebrity designer Neil Barrett; Academy Award nominated producer and longtime Tarantino collaborator Lawrence Bender; actress Rosario Dawson; two time Grammy award winning artist Maxwell; three time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White; lead singer of all American Rejects Tyson Ritter who sold 10 million records; Grammy Award winning songwriters and producers Stargate, who co-wrote multiple hits for Katy Perry, Rihanna and Beyonce; Grammy award winner, founding member and keyboardist of Bon Jovi and Three time Tony award winner David Bryan; celebrity chef & healthy lifestyle crusader Rocco Dispirito; actor Danny A. Abeckaser; famed global economist Nouriel Roubini; NBA All-Star Baron Davis; and super models Ana Beatriz Barros, Linda Vojtova, and Bridget Hall.

The Co-Founders of Blue Scorpion Investments, Gautam Ahuja and Jamison Ernest, have a unique way of engaging this network into their portfolio companies as they work side by side with the founders and their staff on a daily basis to help them grow and achieve astronomical goals for such early stage businesses. The unique partnership of Gautam and Jamison, who both come from completely opposite backgrounds, is a story that the venture capital world has never seen before. Gautam grew up in New Delhi, India after which he went to London for further education and graduated from King's College London with Bsc (Hons) in Business Management. After graduating he had a stint as an entrepreneur and then went on to build his career at Credit Suisse in Investment Banking from Analyst to Managing Director. Jamison on other hand grew up in Brooklyn, New York and self-started his career in the creative arts which led to joint ventures with both Universal and Warner Music Group. Additionally, he took on lead creative direction roles at companies such as Red Bull and Diesel. The love of art however, brought them together when they met at a Roy Lichtenstein opening at the Gagosian Gallery in New York City, introduced to each other by mutual friends.

Blue Scorpion's portfolio includes Quip, Hooch, Eight Sleep, Thursday Boots and The Game Agency. Quip is the first ever subscription-based electronic toothbrush and was named one of TIME Magazine's best inventions of 2016. Hooch is the first ever membership cocktail app. Eight Sleep is a revolutionary technology company focused on helping people live a healthier life via the understanding and optimization of their sleeping habits. Thursday Boots offers premium leather boots at affordable prices. The company has grown rapidly from a bootstrapped startup to one of the fastest growing online consumer brands in the country. The Game Agency is an award-winning digital products and gaming services companies that provides education, marketing and training game solutions for Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies.

'Apart from bringing capital, Blue Scorpion actively engages with portfolio companies and brings 360° creative direction and marketing expertise that would normally be unaffordable.'

- Gautam Ahuja

'Everything I do starts with passion and purpose. I never think about money when we are reviewing potential companies to invest in. I feel it would corrupt the integrity and the authenticity of my decision-making process and I need to fall in love with the founders and the companies first and foremost, then I see how it can make sense financially. Once I'm in love with them, together we can accomplish anything and everything that we can dream of.'

- Jamison Ernest

About Blue Scorpion Investments: BSI invests primarily in consumer-facing businesses, specifically consumer electronics; disruptive technologies; shared economy; single and multi-platform applications; beauty, cosmetics and accessories; retail, fashion/lifestyle brands; and beverages and packaged foods. The firm's primary objective is to create significant shareholder value by bringing a combination of creative, marketing and financial resources into active partnerships with owners and management teams of early stage high-growth companies.

