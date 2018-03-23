Bluegreen Vacations™ Names Jorge de la Osa as EVP, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), a leading vacation
ownership company, today announced that it has named Jorge de la Osa as
Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer of
Bluegreen Vacations Corporation. In this role, Mr. de la Osa will serve
as chief counsel and advisor to the company’s Board of Directors and
executive leadership team and oversee the company’s day to day legal
operations and compliance program.
"Jorge is a proven executive, whose extensive legal and compliance
expertise is an excellent addition to our leadership team,” said Shawn
B. Pearson, CEO of Bluegreen Vacations. "His breadth of global legal
experience, deep knowledge of the vacation ownership industry, and large
organization background will be tremendous assets as we continue to
execute our growth strategy.”
Prior to joining Bluegreen, Jorge de la Osa was Executive Vice President
and General Counsel at Wyndham Vacation Ownership. In this role, Mr. de
la Osa was responsible for the management and support of more than 200
legal associates, while also supporting and advising the company’s
executive team and internal business partners. Before Wyndham, he was
Lead Corporate Counsel at Sol Melia Vacation Club, a subsidiary of Melia
Hotels International, where he helped create the legal structure for
their international vacation club and designed and implemented programs,
policies and practices to ensure the company was in compliance with all
applicable legal regulatory requirements. Mr. de la Osa also served as
Corporate Counsel to Tempus Resorts International. Mr. de la Osa began
his legal career as a Real Estate Group Associate at Baker & Hostetler
LLP.
Mr. de la Osa has served as a member of Harbor House, the National
Coalition for Community and Justice, Big Brothers & Big Sisters of
Central Florida and is an active member of the Florida Bar Association.
Mr. de la Osa received his J.D. in Law from the University of Florida
Levin College of Law and B.S. in Business Administration, Finance from
the University of Florida.
About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:
Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, founded in 1966 and headquartered in
Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading vacation ownership company that
markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages
resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation
Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with
approximately 213,000 owners, 67 Club and Club Associate Resorts and
access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships
and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of
comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and
marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90%
owned by BBX Capital Corporation. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.
About BBX Capital Corporation:
(OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose
activities include its 90 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen
Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle
market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.
