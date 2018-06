Board Chairman Elected at Panevezio statybos trestas AB

On 25 June 2018, at the first meeting of the new Board of Panevezio statybos trestas (legal entity code 147732969, address of the registered office P. Puzino Str. 1, Panevezys) the member of the Board Remigijus Juodvirsis has been elected as the Chairman.

More information:

Dalius Gesevicius

Managing Director

Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503