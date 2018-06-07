Die Anleger an den asiatischen Börsen sind am Donnerstag in Kauflaune.Gewinne werden aus Japan gemeldet, wo derzulegen kann.

Auch auf dem chinesischen Festland präsentiert sich der Shanghai Composite mit grünen Vorzeichen, die Aufschläge fallen aber verhalten aus. Deutlicher aufwärts geht es für den Hang Seng in Hongkong.

Nachdem die US-Börsen am Mittwoch erneut Gewinne einfuhren, ziehen auch die Aktienkurse der asiatischen Region durch die Bank an. Auffallend gesucht sind Automobilwerte in Tokio und Hongkong. Im Handelskonflikt zwischen den USA einerseits und Europa, China, Mexiko und Kanada andererseits überbieten sich die Akteure mit wechselseitigen Drohungen und Kompromissvorschlägen. China sieht offenbar Fortschritte in den Handelsgesprächen mit den USA.

Redaktion finanzen.at