ATX mit deutlichen Zuschlägen -- DAX baut Gewinne aus

Am Donnerstag präsentiert sich die österreichische Börse mit Zuschlägen.

Der ATX liegt kurz nach Handelsstart bei 0,62 Prozent auf 3.320,97 Zählerpunkten im Plus. Im Handelsverlauf verbucht er deutliche Zuschläge um die 1 Prozent.

In einer klar positiven europäischen Börsenlandschaft weitet auch der heimische Markt seine Vortagesgewinne aus. Vor allem starke Überseebörsenvorgaben wirken unterstützend. An der Wall Street war der Dow Jones am Mittwochabend wieder über die psychologisch wichtige Marke von 25.000 Punkten geklettert und der Nasdaq 100 hatte erneut ein Rekordhoch markiert.

DAX mit Zuschlägen

Der deutsche Leitindex DAX 30 startet den heutigen Börsentag mit erneuten Zuschlägen bei 0,37 Prozent auf 12.877,85 Punkten. Auch weiterhin baut er die Gewinne aus.

Vor dem G7-Gipfel am Wochenende dürften die Anleger eine klare Positionierung scheuen, warnte indes Timo Emden von Emden Research vor zu viel Euphorie für den Dax. Derzeit überwögen offensichtlich noch die Hoffnungen auf einen Konsens der sieben grossen westlichen Industriestaaten.

Experte Hewson erinnerte zudem an die Sitzungen der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) und der US-Notenbank Fed, von denen die Anleger kommende Woche geldpolitische Signale erwarteten. Am Mittwoch hatten Aussagen von Bundesbankpräsident Jens Weidmann und von EZB-Chefvolkswirt Peter Praet Erwartungen geschürt, dass Europas Währungshüter ihre milliardenschweren Anleihekäufe noch in diesem Jahr beenden könnten.

Redaktion finanzen.at / APA / Dow Jones Newswires