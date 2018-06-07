US-Indizes am Donnerstag uneinheitlich

Die Wall Street knüpft im Donnerstagshandel teilweise an die Vortagsgewinne an.

Der Dow Jones begrüßt den Donnerstagshandel 0,18 Prozent fester auf 25.192,14 Indexpunkten und bewegt sich danach weiter in die Gewinnzone. Der NASDAQ Composite eröffnet mit einem kleinen Plus von 0,10 Prozent auf 7.697,41 Zählern, anschließend rutscht er ins Minus.

Die Hoffnung der Börsianer ruht darauf, dass die Stärke der globalen Wirtschaft die anhaltenden Spannungen im internationalen Handel ausgleichen werden. Aktuell träten die Sorgen um die Handelskriege und die politische Krise in Italien in den Hintergrund, allerdings könnten diese Themen sich jederzeit wieder nach vorn drängen, warnen Teilnehmer.

Zunächst stünden aber die gute Ertrags- und Gewinnlage der Unternehmen und die weltweit brummende Wirtschaft im Blick. "Die Risiken sind noch da, aber der Markt ist nun zuversichtlicher, dass sie irgendwann gelöst werden können", sagt CIO John Zaller von MAI Capital Management. Nächster wichtiger Termin in dieser Hinsicht ist das Treffen der G7 am Freitag und Samstag in Kanada.

Redaktion finanzen.at / Dow Jones / dpa