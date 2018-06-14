Asiatische Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen

An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost dominieren am Donnerstag die Bären.

Die Stimmung an den asiatischen Börsen ist am Donnerstag negativ.

Der Nikkei 225 verliert aktuell (06:55 Uhr MESZ) 0,51 Prozent auf 22.850,23 Punkte.

Der Shanghai Composite tendiert 0,28 Prozent tiefer bei 3.041,22 Zählern. Der Hang Seng weist ein Minus von 0,62 Prozent auf 30.533,64 Punkte aus.

Die von der US-Notenbank etwas angezogenen geldpolitischen Zügel sorgen an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten und in Ostasien überwiegend für moderate Verluste. ie schließen sich damit den US-Vorgaben an. Dow-Jones & Co tendierten zwar nach unten, reagierten aber insgesamt gelassen auf die nun für das Gesamtjahr avisierten vier Zinserhöhungen statt zuvor drei. Die zweite Zinserhöhung in diesem Jahr am Mittwoch war dagegen von den Marktakteuren weltweit so ohnehin erwartet worden.

Daneben sorgt das im Tagesverlauf noch anstehende Treffen der EZB für Kaufzurückhaltung. Auch von der Europäischen Notenbank könnte ein Signal für eine etwas restriktivere Geldpolitik kommen und zwar in Gestalt eines konkreten Plans zum Ausstieg aus dem Anleihekaufprogramm.

Redaktion finanzen.at / Dow Jones