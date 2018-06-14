Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
Geändert am: 14.06.2018 07:25:08

Asiatische Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen

An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost dominieren am Donnerstag die Bären.

Die Stimmung an den asiatischen Börsen ist am Donnerstag negativ.

Der Nikkei 225 verliert aktuell (06:55 Uhr MESZ) 0,51 Prozent auf 22.850,23 Punkte.

Der Shanghai Composite tendiert 0,28 Prozent tiefer bei 3.041,22 Zählern. Der Hang Seng weist ein Minus von 0,62 Prozent auf 30.533,64 Punkte aus.

Die von der US-Notenbank etwas angezogenen geldpolitischen Zügel sorgen an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten und in Ostasien überwiegend für moderate Verluste. ie schließen sich damit den US-Vorgaben an. Dow-Jones & Co tendierten zwar nach unten, reagierten aber insgesamt gelassen auf die nun für das Gesamtjahr avisierten vier Zinserhöhungen statt zuvor drei. Die zweite Zinserhöhung in diesem Jahr am Mittwoch war dagegen von den Marktakteuren weltweit so ohnehin erwartet worden.

Daneben sorgt das im Tagesverlauf noch anstehende Treffen der EZB für Kaufzurückhaltung. Auch von der Europäischen Notenbank könnte ein Signal für eine etwas restriktivere Geldpolitik kommen und zwar in Gestalt eines konkreten Plans zum Ausstieg aus dem Anleihekaufprogramm.

Redaktion finanzen.at / Dow Jones


Bildquelle: Bule Sky Studio / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmensdaten

Datum Unternehmen/Event
14.06.18 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 ARDEPRO Co Ltd / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Aurum Mining PLCShs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Aveva Group PLC / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Bacit Limited / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 BAROQUE JAPAN LIMITED / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 BEAUTY GARAGE INC. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 CANCOM SE / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Carbios SA / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Caretech Holdings PLCShs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Cherokee Inc. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 CITIC Pacific Ltd. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Coda Octopus Group Inc Registered Shs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Consort Medical PLC / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Deltagen Inc. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Destination Maternity Corp / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 DIGITAL DESIGN Co LtdShs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 ECLAT TEXTILE CO LTD / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 edding AG Vz. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Enigmo Inc. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Equity Residential / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Eros International PLC / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Eros International PLCShs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Finisar Corp / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 FIRSTLOGIC INC. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Fred`s Inc. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Fuwei Films Holdings Co Ltd Registered Shs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 GERRY WEBER AG / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Groupe Minoteries SA / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Groupon Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 HanseYachts AG / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Hulic Reit, Inc. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corp / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Innelec Multimedia SA / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Intervacc AB Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Inventec Corporation / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Jabil Circuit Inc. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Justplanning Inc / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Kamakura Shinsho,Ltd. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 KIKUCHI SEISAKUSHO CO LTD / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 KokiCare Inc Registered Shs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 korianAct. Prov. Regroupement Cat.-O- / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Kuros (Kuros Biosciences) / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Kuros (Kuros Biosciences) / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 LDLC.Com / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 M - mart Inc. Registered Shs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Man Sang International LtdShs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Maruzen CHI Holdings Co Ltd. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 MAX21 AG / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 MEIHO CO LTD / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Michaels Companies Inc / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 MICS CHEMICAL CO LTD / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Minoan Lines SAReg.Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 MLP SE / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 MLP SE / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Mountview Estates PLC / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 OHARA INC / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 OncoSec Medical Inc / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 ORVIS CORP / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 PZ Cussons PLC / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Redhall Group PLCShs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Safestore Holdings PLCShs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 SanBio Co Ltd / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Solocal Group Provient regroupement / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Sparta Beteiligungen AG / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Starts Proceed Investment Corp / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 SUCCESS Holdings Company Limited / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Sygnity S.A.Shs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Tai Cheung Holdings LtdShs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 TELES AG Informationstechnologien / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Top Glove Corporation Bhd / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Transat A.T. Inc Voting and Variable Voting / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale SPAAz. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Updater Inc Chess Depository Interests repr 0.04 sh / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 VALUE GOLF Inc. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Vince Holding Corp Registered Shs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Virco Manufacturing Corp. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Voltaic Minerals Corp Registered Shs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Warimpex / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Wienerberger AG / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Wintest Corp / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Far Eastone Telecommunication Co Ltd / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Flexium Interconnect Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Lopez Holdings Corporation / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 St.Shine Optical Co Ltd / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Toyota Motor Corp. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Wistron Corp / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Kenon Holdings Ltd / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 CITIC Pacific Ltd. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 MISUMI Group Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Majestic Wine PLCShs / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 San Miguel Corp. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Sinotrans Shipping Ltd / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Systemair AB / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Steppe Cement LtdShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Walcom Group LtdShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Weichai Power Co Ltd (H) / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Nari Technology Development Limited Company (A) / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Credit Bank of Moscow / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Viel et Compagnie / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Boryszew S.A. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Ecoslops SA / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Heliospectra AB / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Nomad Holdings Ltd / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Plaza Centers N.V. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 SRP Groupe SA / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Wienerberger AG / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Frontier Resources International PLC / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Synergie / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 CANCOM SE / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Christie Group PLCShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Installux SA / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Lamda Development SA / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 NeuronesAct. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Puricore Plc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Sirius Petroleum PLC / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 TELES AG Informationstechnologien / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Tipiak S.A. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Eckert-Ziegler Bebig SA / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Netia S.A.Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Providence Resources PLC / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Regal Petroleum PLCShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 exactEarth Ltd / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 Braime (T.F.& J.H.) Holdings PLC (A) / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 ECSC Group PLC Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Dollar Tree Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Nice Systems Ltd / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Novavax Inc. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Ocular Therapeutix Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 AdvanSix Inc When Issued / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Arlington Asset Investment Corp (A) / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Canada Strategic Metals Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Shs of Benef Interest / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Colibri Resource Corp / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Equity Residential / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Iron Mountain Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Newtek Business Services Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Zoe's Kitchen Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 DAVIDsTEA Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Hospitality Properties Trust / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 MJ Opportunity Corp Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Spackman Equities Group Inc. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 ACM Research Inc Registered Shs -A- / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Akebia Therapeutics Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Blue Apron / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Coronado Biosciences Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Currie Rose Resources Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Erdene Resource Development Corporation / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 G-III Apparel Group LtdShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU G / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 I.D. Systems Inc. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 IOU Financial Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Kew Media Group Inc Registered Shs -B- / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Kew Media Group Inc Units -A- Restricted Vtg Cons of 1 Shs -A- Rstr Voting + 0.5 Wt / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Magna Terra Minerals Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Matamec Explorations IncShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Profound Medical Corp / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Shoe Carnival Inc. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Trinity Place Holdings / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Voltari Corp / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Xebec Adsorption Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Serabi Gold Plc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Biospecifics Technologies Corp / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 CES Energy Solutions Corp Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Endologix Inc. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 ENGlobal Corp / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Gran Colombia Gold Corp Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Groupon Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Profire Energy Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Rave Restaurant Group Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Research Frontiers IncShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Self Storage Group Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 TeraGo Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Zagg Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 STAAR Surgical Company / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 American Shared Hospital ServicesShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 ASGN Incorporated Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Cutera Inc. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 FCF Capital Inc (A) / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Kaiser Aluminum CorpShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Pacific Ethanol Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Twilio Inc (A) / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Gold Reserve IncShs -A- / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Canlan Ice Sports Corp / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Eastern Platinum Ltd / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Energy Recovery Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Filo Mining Corp / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Mag Silver CorpShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Monolithic Power Systems Inc. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Smith Micro Software Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Torq Resources Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Village Farms International Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Voyager Therapeutics Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 VRX Worldwide Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Willdan Group IncShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Titan Medical Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 W.P. Carey Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Bri-Chem Corp. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 K92 Mining Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Semtech Corp. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Gabriel Resources LtdShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Lifeway Foods IncShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Red Rock Resorts Inc (A) / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 UMH Properties IncShs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Victory Nickel Inc / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Adobe Inc. / Quartalszahlen
14.06.18 EnviroLeach Technologies Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Ero Copper Corp Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Rathdowney Resources Ltd. / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 ImmuCell / Hauptversammlung
14.06.18 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. / Hauptversammlung

