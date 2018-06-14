Shanghai Composite
|
Geändert am: 14.06.2018 07:25:08
Asiatische Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen
Die Stimmung an den asiatischen Börsen ist am Donnerstag negativ.
Der Nikkei 225 verliert aktuell (06:55 Uhr MESZ) 0,51 Prozent auf 22.850,23 Punkte.
Der Shanghai Composite tendiert 0,28 Prozent tiefer bei 3.041,22 Zählern. Der Hang Seng weist ein Minus von 0,62 Prozent auf 30.533,64 Punkte aus.
Die von der US-Notenbank etwas angezogenen geldpolitischen Zügel sorgen an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten und in Ostasien überwiegend für moderate Verluste. ie schließen sich damit den US-Vorgaben an. Dow-Jones & Co tendierten zwar nach unten, reagierten aber insgesamt gelassen auf die nun für das Gesamtjahr avisierten vier Zinserhöhungen statt zuvor drei. Die zweite Zinserhöhung in diesem Jahr am Mittwoch war dagegen von den Marktakteuren weltweit so ohnehin erwartet worden.
Daneben sorgt das im Tagesverlauf noch anstehende Treffen der EZB für Kaufzurückhaltung. Auch von der Europäischen Notenbank könnte ein Signal für eine etwas restriktivere Geldpolitik kommen und zwar in Gestalt eines konkreten Plans zum Ausstieg aus dem Anleihekaufprogramm.
Redaktion finanzen.at / Dow Jones
Unternehmensdaten
|Datum
|Unternehmen/Event
|14.06.18
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|ARDEPRO Co Ltd / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Aurum Mining PLCShs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Aveva Group PLC / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Bacit Limited / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|BAROQUE JAPAN LIMITED / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|BEAUTY GARAGE INC. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Berliner Effektengesellschaft AG / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|CANCOM SE / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Carbios SA / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Caretech Holdings PLCShs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Cherokee Inc. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|CITIC Pacific Ltd. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Coda Octopus Group Inc Registered Shs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Consort Medical PLC / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Deltagen Inc. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Destination Maternity Corp / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|DIGITAL DESIGN Co LtdShs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|ECLAT TEXTILE CO LTD / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|edding AG Vz. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Enigmo Inc. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Equity Residential / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Eros International PLC / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Eros International PLCShs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Finisar Corp / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|FIRSTLOGIC INC. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Fred`s Inc. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Fuwei Films Holdings Co Ltd Registered Shs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|GERRY WEBER AG / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Groupe Minoteries SA / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Groupon Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|HanseYachts AG / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Hulic Reit, Inc. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corp / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Innelec Multimedia SA / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Intervacc AB Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Inventec Corporation / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Jabil Circuit Inc. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Justplanning Inc / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Kamakura Shinsho,Ltd. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|KIKUCHI SEISAKUSHO CO LTD / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|KokiCare Inc Registered Shs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|korianAct. Prov. Regroupement Cat.-O- / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Kuros (Kuros Biosciences) / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Kuros (Kuros Biosciences) / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|LDLC.Com / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|M - mart Inc. Registered Shs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Man Sang International LtdShs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Maruzen CHI Holdings Co Ltd. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|MAX21 AG / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|MEIHO CO LTD / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Michaels Companies Inc / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|MICS CHEMICAL CO LTD / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Minoan Lines SAReg.Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|MLP SE / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|MLP SE / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Mountview Estates PLC / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|OHARA INC / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|OncoSec Medical Inc / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|ORVIS CORP / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|PZ Cussons PLC / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Redhall Group PLCShs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Safestore Holdings PLCShs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|SanBio Co Ltd / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Solocal Group Provient regroupement / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Sparta Beteiligungen AG / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Starts Proceed Investment Corp / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|SUCCESS Holdings Company Limited / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Sygnity S.A.Shs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Tai Cheung Holdings LtdShs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|TELES AG Informationstechnologien / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Top Glove Corporation Bhd / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Transat A.T. Inc Voting and Variable Voting / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale SPAAz. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Updater Inc Chess Depository Interests repr 0.04 sh / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|VALUE GOLF Inc. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Vince Holding Corp Registered Shs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Virco Manufacturing Corp. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Voltaic Minerals Corp Registered Shs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Warimpex / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Wienerberger AG / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Wintest Corp / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Far Eastone Telecommunication Co Ltd / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Flexium Interconnect Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Lopez Holdings Corporation / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|St.Shine Optical Co Ltd / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Toyota Motor Corp. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Wistron Corp / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Kenon Holdings Ltd / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|CITIC Pacific Ltd. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|MISUMI Group Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Majestic Wine PLCShs / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|San Miguel Corp. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Sinotrans Shipping Ltd / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Systemair AB / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Steppe Cement LtdShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Walcom Group LtdShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Weichai Power Co Ltd (H) / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Nari Technology Development Limited Company (A) / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Credit Bank of Moscow / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Viel et Compagnie / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Boryszew S.A. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Ecoslops SA / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Heliospectra AB / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Nomad Holdings Ltd / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Plaza Centers N.V. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|SRP Groupe SA / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Wienerberger AG / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Frontier Resources International PLC / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Synergie / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|CANCOM SE / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Christie Group PLCShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Installux SA / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Lamda Development SA / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|NeuronesAct. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Puricore Plc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Sirius Petroleum PLC / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|TechnipFMC PLC Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|TELES AG Informationstechnologien / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Tipiak S.A. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Eckert-Ziegler Bebig SA / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Netia S.A.Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Providence Resources PLC / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Regal Petroleum PLCShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|exactEarth Ltd / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|Braime (T.F.& J.H.) Holdings PLC (A) / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|ECSC Group PLC Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Dollar Tree Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Nice Systems Ltd / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Novavax Inc. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Ocular Therapeutix Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|AdvanSix Inc When Issued / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Arlington Asset Investment Corp (A) / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Canada Strategic Metals Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Chesapeake Lodging Trust Shs of Benef Interest / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Colibri Resource Corp / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Equity Residential / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Iron Mountain Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Newtek Business Services Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Zoe's Kitchen Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|DAVIDsTEA Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Hospitality Properties Trust / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|MJ Opportunity Corp Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Spackman Equities Group Inc. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|ACM Research Inc Registered Shs -A- / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Akebia Therapeutics Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Blue Apron / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Coronado Biosciences Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Currie Rose Resources Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Erdene Resource Development Corporation / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|G-III Apparel Group LtdShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stapled Units Cons of 1 Shs of Granite Real Estate Inc + 1 TU G / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|I.D. Systems Inc. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|IOU Financial Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Kew Media Group Inc Registered Shs -B- / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Kew Media Group Inc Units -A- Restricted Vtg Cons of 1 Shs -A- Rstr Voting + 0.5 Wt / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Magna Terra Minerals Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Matamec Explorations IncShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Profound Medical Corp / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Shoe Carnival Inc. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Trinity Place Holdings / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Voltari Corp / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Xebec Adsorption Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Serabi Gold Plc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Biospecifics Technologies Corp / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|CES Energy Solutions Corp Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Endologix Inc. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|ENGlobal Corp / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Gran Colombia Gold Corp Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Groupon Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Profire Energy Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Rave Restaurant Group Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Research Frontiers IncShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Self Storage Group Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|TeraGo Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Zagg Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|STAAR Surgical Company / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|American Shared Hospital ServicesShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|ASGN Incorporated Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Cutera Inc. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|FCF Capital Inc (A) / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Kaiser Aluminum CorpShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Pacific Ethanol Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Twilio Inc (A) / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Gold Reserve IncShs -A- / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Canlan Ice Sports Corp / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Eastern Platinum Ltd / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Energy Recovery Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Filo Mining Corp / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Mag Silver CorpShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Monolithic Power Systems Inc. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Smith Micro Software Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Torq Resources Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Village Farms International Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Voyager Therapeutics Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|VRX Worldwide Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Willdan Group IncShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Titan Medical Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|W.P. Carey Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Bri-Chem Corp. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|K92 Mining Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Semtech Corp. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Gabriel Resources LtdShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Lifeway Foods IncShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Red Rock Resorts Inc (A) / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|UMH Properties IncShs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Victory Nickel Inc / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Adobe Inc. / Quartalszahlen
|14.06.18
|EnviroLeach Technologies Inc Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Ero Copper Corp Registered Shs / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Rathdowney Resources Ltd. / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|ImmuCell / Hauptversammlung
|14.06.18
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. / Hauptversammlung
Wirtschaftsdaten
|Datum
|Unternehmen
|n/a
Indizes in diesem Artikel
|NIKKEI 225
|22 853,11
|-0,49%
|Hang Seng
|30 725,15
|-1,22%
|Shanghai Composite
|3 049,80
|-0,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen
An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost dominieren am Donnerstag die Bären.