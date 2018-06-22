Der Dow Jones tendierte zur Eröffnung im Plus und legt weiterhin zu. Der NASDAQ Composite rutscht dagegen leicht unter die Nulllinie.

Nach acht Tagesverlusten in Folge für den Dow-Jones-Index sieht es zum Wochenausklang nach einer Erholung an der Wall Street aus. Übergeordnet bleibt der Handelsstreit der USA mit China und der EU das dominierende Thema, doch aktuell neue Entwicklungen gibt es nicht. Am Freitag treten allerdings die von der EU verhängten Strafzölle auf Importe aus den USA in Kraft - eine Antwort des Weißen Hauses hierzu steht noch aus. Die Erhebung von Einfuhrzöllen auf Autos lässt US-Präsident Donald Trump jedoch bereits prüfen.

Redaktion finanzen.at / Dow Jones