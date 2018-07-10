Boiler Control: Worldwide Market Forecasts to 2023 - Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Control Systems in Power Plants / Increasing Share of Renewable Energy Sources in Power Generation

DUBLIN, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Boiler Control Market by Boiler Type (Water tube boiler and Fire tube boiler), Control Type (Modulating control and On/Off control), Component (Hardware and Software), End-User (Industrial and Commercial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The boiler control market is estimated to reach a market size of USD 1.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.42 billion, at a CAGR of 6.09%, from 2018 to 2023.

Growing demand for energy-efficient control systems in power plants accompanied by the increasing share of renewable energy sources in power generation, mainly in Asia Pacific and European region, are the key factors driving the boiler control market, during the forecast period.

The report segments the boiler control market, by component type, into hardware and software. The hardware component was the fastest growing in the boiler control market in 2017. The hardware component of the boiler control market is mainly driven by the increasing number of automation projects in large power plants and high demand from process industries such as food & beverage, sugar, and paper & pulp.

The global boiler control market, by control type, has been segmented into modulating control and on/off control. The modulating control segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, during the forecast period because of improved boiler operation, optimized fuel consumption, and higher efficiency with improved safety conditions. The modulating type of boiler control system is expected to increase during the forecast period because of high demand for energy saving control systems and reduction of risks in boiler explosion.



The report further segments the boiler control market, by end-user, into industrial and commercial. The industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period. Need for machine learning to control the temperature of the heating system, rising rate of urbanization in emerging economies such as India, Malaysia, and Thailand, along with increased investments in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and other process industries are the major factors driving the industrial segment of the boiler control market.



In this report, the boiler control market has been analyzed with respect to 6 regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the boiler control market, during the forecast period because of the growing population, leading to increased demand for power generation, especially in countries such as India, China, Australia, and Japan, coupled with the rising share of renewable energy sources in South East Asian countries. The figure given below shows the projected market sizes of various regions with respective CAGRs for 2023.



The major factor restraining the growth of the boiler control market is high upgrading cost of aging power plants. This cost is associated with new automated solutions such as SCADA, DCS, and PLC, which require huge capital investments. The automation software systems used in power plants required maintenance and upgrades occasionally. It is not feasible for small power plants and captive power plants to bear such expenses.



Some of the leading players in the boiler control market are Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Cleaver-Brooks (US), Schneider (France), Yokogawa (Japan), and Emerson (US). These players have adopted growth strategies such as contracts & agreements, new product launches, partnerships, and expansions to capture a larger share of the boiler control market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumption



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Boiler Control Market, By Country

4.2 Boiler Control Market, By Boiler Type

4.3 Boiler Control Market, By Component

4.4 Boiler Control Market, By End-User

4.5 Asia Pacific Boiler Control Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Augmented Power Generation Capacities

5.2.1.2 Emphasis on Efficiency and Cost of Production

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Upgrading Cost of Aging Power Plants

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things for Real-Time Decision-Making

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization of Protocols



6 Boiler Control Market, By Boiler Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Water Tube Boiler

6.3 Fire Tube Boiler



7 Boiler Control Market, By Control Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On/Off Boiler Control

7.3 Modulating Boiler Control



8 Boiler Control Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.3 Software



9 Boiler Control Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.3 Commercial



10 Boiler Control Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 By Boiler Type

10.2.2 By Control Type

10.2.3 By Component

10.2.4 By End-User

10.2.5 By Country

10.2.5.1 China

10.2.5.2 Japan

10.2.5.3 India

10.2.5.4 South Korea

10.2.5.5 Australia

10.2.5.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.3 North America

10.3.1 By Boiler Type

10.3.2 By Control Type

10.3.3 By Component

10.3.4 By End-User

10.3.5 By Country

10.3.5.1 US

10.3.5.2 Canada

10.3.5.3 Mexico

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 By Boiler Type

10.4.2 By Control Type

10.4.3 By Component

10.4.4 By End-User

10.4.5 By Country

10.4.5.1 Germany

10.4.5.2 France

10.4.5.3 UK

10.4.5.4 Spain

10.4.5.5 Russia

10.4.5.6 Rest of Europe

10.5 Middle East

10.5.1 By Boiler Type

10.5.2 By Control Type

10.5.3 By Component

10.5.4 By End-User

10.5.5 By Country

10.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.5.2 UAE

10.5.5.3 Qatar

10.5.5.4 Rest of the Middle East

10.6 Africa

10.6.1 By Boiler Type

10.6.2 By Control Type

10.6.3 By Component

10.6.4 By End-User

10.6.5 By Country

10.6.5.1 Egypt

10.6.5.2 South Africa

10.6.5.3 Rest of Africa

10.7 South America

10.7.1 By Boiler Type

10.7.2 By Control Type

10.7.3 By Component

10.7.4 By End-User

10.7.5 By Country

10.7.5.1 Brazil

10.7.5.2 Argentina

10.7.5.3 Chile

10.7.5.4 Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ranking of Key Players and Industry Concentration

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Contracts & Agreements

11.3.2 Expansions & Investments

11.3.3 New Product Launches

11.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.5 Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Benchmarking

12.2 ABB

12.3 Siemens

12.4 Emerson

12.5 Yokogawa

12.6 Schneider

12.7 Honeywell International

12.8 Cleaver-Brooks

12.9 Spirax Sarco

12.10 HBX Control Systems

12.11 Burnham Commercial

12.12 Micromod Automation

12.13 Weil-Mclain



