Bombardier Transportation: Bombardier Secures Major Contract Extension to Maintain Trains for London Overground

- Existing contract to maintain ELECTROSTAR vehicles extended for an additional seven years

- Endorsement of Bombardier's high-quality fleet maintenance services

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has been awarded a major contract extension by Transport for London (TfL) to service trains operating on the London Overground network. The contract extension is a variation to an existing Train Services Agreement, which extends the current contract end from December 2023 to May 2030 for maintenance and support services for the BOMBARDIER ELECTROSTAR Class 378 fleet in operation on the London Overground network.

This contract, originally signed in 2006 will now continue until 2030, removing a previous contract break in 2023. This contract change is valued at approximately GBP 106 million GBP ($149 million US, 120 million euro).

Richard Hunter, UK Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation commented, "This contract change demonstrates TfL's continued confidence in Bombardier's delivery of high quality fleet maintenance services. We were able to show improved value for money, and through collaborative work with the customer, reduced service locations and extended maintenance intervals."

Jonathan Fox, TfL's Director of Rail and Sponsored Services, commented, "Having a reliable train fleet is vital to delivering the first class service we strive for on the London Overground and we are pleased to continue working with Bombardier Transportation on the maintenance of the Class 378 trains operating across our network."

Under the Train Services Agreement, maintenance will take place at 4 separate locations in and around London including New Cross Gate depot in south east London, and Willesden Train Care Depot in north London Bombardier's services teams keep Britain moving on some of the busiest and most complex networks in the world, with operations at 19 maintenance depots across the country.

