Bombardier Transportation / Bombardier's Chinese Joint Venture Wins Contract to Provide an INNOVIA Automated People Mover System to Shenzhen Airport . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

With this latest joint venture contract, Bombardier's automated people mover systems will be in service in China's five largest urban centers

New generation of reliable and ecofriendly INNOVIA APMs to help Shenzhen airport meet growing passenger numbers

BERLIN, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that its Chinese joint venture, CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited (PBTS), has been awarded a contract from Shenzhen Airport Co. Ltd to provide a BOMBARDIER INNOVIA automated people mover (APM) 300 system to Shenzhen Airport in China. The PBTS joint venture will deliver an Integrated System Package, including 18 cars, for a 2.6 km APM line connecting an airside satellite to Shenzhen Airport's existing Terminal 3. The total contract is valued at approximately 453 million CNY ($70 million US, 61 million euro) with the APM system scheduled to enter service in 2020.

Bombardier owns 50% of the shares in PBTS, which is consolidated by Bombardier Transportation's partner CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co., Limited.

Jianwei Zhang, President, Bombardier China, said, "The INNOVIA APM 300 system is one of our leading airport and urban transportation solutions. There are already more than one hundred airports in China and we are confident that, with our cutting-edge technology, strong reliability, availability and punctuality, combined with our sharp focus on passenger safety and comfort, our APM system is the ideal passenger mobility solution for China's fast-growing airports."

Since opening in 2013, Shenzhen airport's Terminal 3 has seen rapid passenger growth, surpassing 45 million passengers by the end of 2017, and is estimated to be moving up to 82 million passengers by 2025. To accommodate this rising demand, Shenzhen has chosen the INNOVIA APM 300, an innovative APM system representing the very latest in driverless solution technology. Incorporating Bombardier's more than 40 years of experience in automated transit operations across some of the world's busiest airports and urban environments, the INNOVIA APM offers increased passenger capacity, greater speeds and an aluminium carbody that will continue to meet the ever-increasing industry standards for safety and sustainability.

Bombardier has already supplied APM systems to Beijing Capital International Airport, Shanghai Metro Line 8 and Guangzhou Zhujiangxincheng and is also currently delivering an INNOVIA APM 300 system for Hong Kong Airport. With this latest contract, Bombardier's APM technology will be in service in China's five largest urban centers.

Bombardier Transportation in China is the full solution provider across the entire value chain. From vehicles and propulsion to services and design, Bombardier Transportation in China has six joint ventures, seven wholly foreign-owned enterprises, and more than 7,000 employees. Together, the joint ventures have delivered more than 3,500 high speed railway passenger cars, 580 electric locomotives and over 2,000 metro cars to China's growing urban mass transit markets. Bombardier also provides propulsion equipment to third party metro car builders for use in 24 Chinese cities.



About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.



About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

