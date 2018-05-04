Bonavista Energy Corporation Reports on Voting From Shareholders Meeting

(TSX: BNP)

CALGARY, May 3, 2018 /CNW/ - Bonavista Energy Corporation ("Bonavista") announces that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 120,088,005 votes, representing 46.7% of total votes entitled to vote at the meeting, were voted in connection with the matters considered at the meeting.

At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Bonavista with a majority of votes cast by the shareholders present or represented at the meeting as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent (%)

Votes

Withheld

Percent (%) Keith A. MacPhail

114,885,691

96.11%

4,655,074

3.89% Ian S. Brown

117,284,016

98.11%

2,256,749

1.89% Michael M. Kanovsky

110,874,614

92.83%

8,566,151

7.17% David P. Carey

117,373,274

98.19%

2,167,491

1.81% Theresa B.Y. Jang

117,161,175

98.01%

2,379,590

1.99% Robert G. Phillips

117,341,140

98.16%

2,199,625

1.84% Ronald J. Poelzer

117,273,885

98.10%

2,266,880

1.90% Jason E. Skehar

118,610,838

99.22%

929,927

0.78% Christopher P. Slubicki

117,346,654

98.16%

2,194,111

1.84%

Bonavista is focused on creating premium shareholder value through the efficient development of high quality oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

SOURCE Bonavista Energy Corporation