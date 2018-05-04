|
04.05.2018 03:03:00
Bonavista Energy Corporation Reports on Voting From Shareholders Meeting
(TSX: BNP)
CALGARY, May 3, 2018 /CNW/ - Bonavista Energy Corporation ("Bonavista") announces that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 120,088,005 votes, representing 46.7% of total votes entitled to vote at the meeting, were voted in connection with the matters considered at the meeting.
At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Bonavista with a majority of votes cast by the shareholders present or represented at the meeting as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
(%)
Votes
Percent
(%)
Keith A. MacPhail
114,885,691
96.11%
4,655,074
3.89%
Ian S. Brown
117,284,016
98.11%
2,256,749
1.89%
Michael M. Kanovsky
110,874,614
92.83%
8,566,151
7.17%
David P. Carey
117,373,274
98.19%
2,167,491
1.81%
Theresa B.Y. Jang
117,161,175
98.01%
2,379,590
1.99%
Robert G. Phillips
117,341,140
98.16%
2,199,625
1.84%
Ronald J. Poelzer
117,273,885
98.10%
2,266,880
1.90%
Jason E. Skehar
118,610,838
99.22%
929,927
0.78%
Christopher P. Slubicki
117,346,654
98.16%
2,194,111
1.84%
Bonavista is focused on creating premium shareholder value through the efficient development of high quality oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.
