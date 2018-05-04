04.05.2018 03:03:00

Bonavista Energy Corporation Reports on Voting From Shareholders Meeting

(TSX: BNP)

CALGARY, May 3, 2018 /CNW/ - Bonavista Energy Corporation ("Bonavista") announces that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 120,088,005 votes, representing 46.7% of total votes entitled to vote at the meeting, were voted in connection with the matters considered at the meeting.

At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Bonavista with a majority of votes cast by the shareholders present or represented at the meeting as follows:

Name of Nominee


Votes For


Percent

(%)


Votes
Withheld


Percent

(%)

Keith A. MacPhail


114,885,691


96.11%


4,655,074


3.89%

Ian S. Brown


117,284,016


98.11%


2,256,749


1.89%

Michael M. Kanovsky


110,874,614


92.83%


8,566,151


7.17%

David P. Carey


117,373,274


98.19%


2,167,491


1.81%

Theresa B.Y. Jang


117,161,175


98.01%


2,379,590


1.99%

Robert G. Phillips


117,341,140


98.16%


2,199,625


1.84%

Ronald J. Poelzer


117,273,885


98.10%


2,266,880


1.90%

Jason E. Skehar


118,610,838


99.22%


929,927


0.78%

Christopher P. Slubicki


117,346,654


98.16%


2,194,111


1.84%

 

Bonavista is focused on creating premium shareholder value through the efficient development of high quality oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

SOURCE Bonavista Energy Corporation

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

