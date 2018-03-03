Bracco Imaging reinforces its portfolio in Interventional Oncology

MILAN, March 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a global leader in diagnostic imaging, announced today a strategic partnership with R.A.W. S.r.l. - an Italian company focused on Augmented Reality Guidance technology in Interventional Oncology procedures - to expand its portfolio of solutions for Interventional Oncology.

One of the key challenges clinicians have to face during interventional procedures is the precise introduction of a probe into a deep target within the body that is not visible. Clinical efforts in this field have been concentrated toward developing higher resolution images, better navigation and image fusion tools. To address these clinical needs, R.A.W. developed Endosight™ a high-end guidance system based on augmented reality and a sophisticated imaging software (Ablation-fit™) for 3D reconstruction, planning and diagnosis to be used in surgery during mini-invasive Percutaneous Tumor Ablation procedures in Computed Tomography-based Interventional Oncology. The solution has been developed to provide intuitive visualization with no need for manipulation or further interaction to ensure accurate targeting, without compromising workflow, procedure duration, or interventional outcomes.

"In our clinical studies, Ablation-fit™ demonstrated a unique ability to predict recurrences beyond the eye perception of radiologist," said Luigi Solbiati, Professor of Radiology at Humanitas University (Rozzano - Milan, Italy), Consultant of Interventional Radiology at Humanitas Research Hospital and Scientific Director at R.A.W. "In preclinical studies, Endosight™ demonstrated unparalleled performances that make it possible to "see through" the patient without the need for direct imaging support, thanks to the augmented reality. I have been developing imaging innovations for more than 30 years, and I consider Bracco's innovative culture the best environment to make new methods grow and spread."

"We're delighted about this partnership as it will unleash new opportunities to address unmet medical needs in the field of Interventional Oncology," said Fulvio Renoldi Bracco, Chief Executive Officer at Bracco Imaging. "Endosight™ and Ablation-fit™ will further expand our portfolio of solutions with technologies that, I'm convinced, will significantly impact the clinician effectiveness during the procedure and the patient outcome."

"We are very excited about the agreement with Bracco Imaging," said Alessandro Rotilio, Chief Executive Officer at R.A.W. "This partnership is the beginning of an unedited integration of imaging, guidance and treatment. The innovations behind Endosight™ and Ablation-fit™ are paradigmatic, and new developments are going to further complete the portfolio. We are first-movers, and we want to keep this advantage with such strategic cooperation. Our vision is to make high-end innovation and to keep the user experience simple."

"Bracco's journey focuses on the exploitation of new image-guided solutions for diagnosis and treatment of oncological diseases via internal developments and alliances," said Micol Fornaroli, Chief Strategy Officer at Bracco Imaging. "Joining forces with R.A.W. is an important step along this pathway as it will give the interventional oncologists top-tier, highly innovative tools to plan, verify and manage patients undergoing interventional oncology procedures," she concluded.

Ablation-fit™ will be initially distributed in Europe by Bracco Imaging through its commercial network.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is one of the world's leading companies in the diagnostic imaging business. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions that meet medical needs.

Bracco Imaging offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray Imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers. The diagnostic imaging offer is completed by several medical devices and advanced administration systems for contrast imaging products in the fields of radiology.

The Company operates in more than 100 markets worldwide, either directly or indirectly, through subsidiaries, joint ventures, licenses and distribution partnership agreements. With an on-going research covering all key modalities, Bracco Imaging has a strong presence in key geographies: North America, Europe and Japan operating through the Joint Venture Bracco-Eisai Co. Ltd. The Company also operates in Brazil, South Korea, and China through the Joint Venture Bracco Sine Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd.

Operational investments have been made in order to achieve top quality and compliances with a sustainable eco-friendly production. Manufacturing activities are located in Italy, Switzerland, Japan, China, and Germany.

Bracco Imaging is an innovative Research and Development (R&D) player with an efficient process oriented approach and a track record of innovation in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are managed in the three Research Centres located in Italy, Switzerland, and the USA.

To learn more about Bracco Imaging, visit www.braccoimaging.com.

About R.A.W.

R.A.W. Srl is a startup founded in 2015 and based in ASAP HUB, Milan. It won several important prizes in medical startup field.

R.A.W. develops Endosight™ - an Augmented Reality guidance system for percutaneous procedures, and Ablation-fit™ - a 3D imaging reconstruction software.

To learn more about Endosight™ please visit www.endo-sight.com.

