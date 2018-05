Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference

Basic Materials Conference Brad Lich, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference in New York City on May 15, 2018 at 10:35 a.m. ET.





Live Webcast Mr. Lich's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com.

Slides used by Mr. Lich will be available at the time of the presentation and can also be accessed at www.investors.eastman.com.





Replay



An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.