Brian Teyssier of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS Earns Real Estate's Premier New Home Sales Certification - Certified New Home Specialist™

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX is proud to announce that Brian Teyssier has completed the real estate industry's most comprehensive new home sales course to earn his national certification as a Certified New Home Specialist™. With this certification, he joins a group dedicated to providing the highest level of professionalism and service to builders and new home buyers.

"This course is recognized as one of the very best ever offered in real estate," explains Mr. Teyssier. "The training covered architectural design and planning, blueprint reading, topography, building site design, evaluating quality construction, materials, methods, construction terminology and scheduling. We also studied successful buyer/builder relations, all aspects of customer service and the use of various organizational tools and systems. This provides me with the expertise, strategies and tools to more professionally assist anyone interested in a brand new or existing home."

"I'm excited to have more of our associates earning this certification," explained Mark Handlovitch, broker/owner of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS. "Knowledge is power, and I believe this training really sets our people apart when it comes to helping builders market new homes and home buyers make their best decisions."

Completion of the Certified New Home Specialist™ training involves a total of over 22 hours of specialized course work and successful completion of the CNHS certification test. The course was created by trainer, author and consultant Dennis Walsh, who is recognized internationally as a leading authority in all aspects of residential construction, new home sales and marketing.

Mr. Teyssier has been active in real estate sales for 11 years and works in the whole Greater Pittsburgh area. He also holds designations as CRS, GRI, ABR, SRES, CLHMS, AHWD & e-PRO, has won awards as RE/MAX' Chairman's multiple times is a RE/MAX Hall of Famer and is recognized as a (>20M annually) leading sales producer. He can be reached at brian@briansellspittsburgh.com

RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS 1915 Park Manor Blvd, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15205 O: 412.200.5763

