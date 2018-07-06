Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
06.07.2018 20:00:00

Bridgepoint Education Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call for July 25, 2018

SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgepoint Education (NYSE: BPI) will release its second quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Bridgepoint Education)

The company will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) / 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) the same day.

Call participants should dial 866-859-7412 (United States/Canada) or 832-900-4623 (other countries) and request the Bridgepoint Education call, or provide the conference ID: 6997285.  A live broadcast of the call will also be available at http://ir.bridgepointeducation.com and will be archived on the site for one year. 

A replay will be available over the phone at 855-859-2056 (United States/Canada) or 404-537-3406 (other countries), passcode 6997285.  The replay will be available from July 25, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) until August 25, 2018, at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time).

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE:BPI) harnesses the latest technology to reimagine the modern student experience. Bridgepoint owns two academic institutions – Ashford University and University of the Rockies. Together, these programs, technologies, and resources represent a unique model for advancing education in the 21st century. Bridgepoint stands for greater access, social learning, and exposure to leading minds. For more information about Bridgepoint Education, call Nolan Sundrud, Investor Relations at 866-475-0317 x11619.

Contact: Nolan Sundrud, Investor Relations
866.475.0317 x11619
investorrelations@bridgepointeducation.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgepoint-education-schedules-second-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-for-july-25-2018-300677000.html

SOURCE Bridgepoint Education

