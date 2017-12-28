British Columbia Provincial Government Selects Lindsay Corporation’s Road Zipper System® to Reduce Congestion on the Alex Fraser Bridge

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a global manufacturer and distributor
of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, is pleased to
announce a contract with the Province of British Columbia’s Ministry of
Transportation and Infrastructure for the deployment of its Road Zipper
System on the Alex Fraser Bridge, which connects Richmond and New
Westminster with North Delta in Greater Vancouver, Canada. The moveable
barrier technology will replace an existing static concrete barrier to
accommodate increased traffic flow during peak periods. Lindsay’s
revenue from this project is valued at approximately $14 million USD.
Opened in 1986, the Alex Fraser Bridge was designed to allow for the
number of lanes to be increased. When it first opened, only four of the
six lanes were used for vehicle traffic. As traffic increased,
pedestrian and cycling lanes were moved to the perimeter of the bridge
so that all six lanes could be utilized for vehicles. British Columbian
officials will now re-stripe the lanes, adding a seventh lane along with
the new counter-flow moveable barrier system to improve capacity and
help reduce traffic congestion during peak periods. An average of
119,000 vehicles move across the bridge every day, and when this project
is completed, officials say motorists can expect to save six minutes on
their morning (northbound) commute and 12 – 16 minutes during the
afternoon rush hour (southbound).
"Predicting traffic flow can be difficult – particularly if you’re
looking 20 or 30 years into the future. The key to any design is
building in as much flexibility as possible from the beginning, so you
can efficiently accommodate the needs of a growing population,” said
Chris Sanders, senior vice president of Lindsay Transportation
Solutions. "Adding the Road Zipper System to this existing
infrastructure is a cost-effective solution for greater efficiency and
sustainability.”
Lindsay’s Road Zipper System consists of T-shaped moveable barriers that
are connected to form a continuous wall. Using a conveyor wheel system,
the Road Zipper transfer machine is used to re-position the median
barrier at up to 10 MPH, creating a moveable "zipper lane.” When
deployed on the Alex Fraser Bridge, it will create four lanes northbound
and three lanes southbound during the morning rush hour. At all other
times, there will be four lanes southbound and three lanes northbound.
"We are committed to finding solutions that will save commuters time and
money,” said British Columbia’s Minister of Transportation and
Infrastructure Claire Trevena. "Installing a moveable barrier system on
the Alex Fraser Bridge will bring much-needed congestion relief for
commuters who frequently use this crossing.”
