BroadSoft Announces New BroadSoft UC-One SaaS Solution

CBTS is first customer deploying UC-One SaaS new cloud deployment option to offer enterprises quick access to cloud UC benefits

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc. now a part of Cisco, and a global market leader in cloud calling, meeting, messaging and contact center software as a service (SaaS), has made it quicker and easier than ever for BroadWorks® service providers to provide businesses access to popular BroadSoft cloud unified communications (UC) capabilities by launching UC-One SaaS in North America and EMEA. CBTS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cincinnati Bell, is the first service provider to deploy the new UC-One SaaS offer it to its customers.

UC-One SaaS is a new cloud delivery option which allows service providers to add UC-One capabilities in the cloud to their existing BroadWorks call control platform without the need for new software or the complexity of branding clients. Onboarding is simple and intuitive and takes mere minutes, allowing service providers to quickly deliver a comprehensive cloud UC service to end users.

UC-One is an intuitive collaboration application for calling, messaging, and meeting - ideal for companies of all sizes with mobile and dispersed employees. It includes all the essential unified communications and collaboration capabilities including HD voice and video, instant messaging, presence, file sharing, screen sharing, online meeting rooms with guest access, and integration with popular business applications to provide quick access to content during conversations. UC-One improves workplace collaboration, productivity and mobility, and is available on desktop, mobile and tablet.

"We believe hybrid deployment models now available with UC-One will become an increasingly popular solution in the future, as service providers focus on scalability and simple implementation," said Scott Hoffpauir, chief technology officer at BroadSoft. "We are delighted that CBTS is the first to utilize our new cloud unified communications solution."

"Adding a cloud component to our standing unified communications solution was a logical choice for our company given recent company expansion," said Joe Putnick, Vice President and Chief Solution Architect, CBTS. "The BroadSoft SaaS solution will help us implement better communications more widely, with less investment in time and costs, and meet the needs of our enterprise and mid-market customers."

UC-One SaaS is both a technology and marketing accelerator. It also includes an easy-to-brand digital microsite with videos, tutorials and collateral, where end users can sign up for a free 30-day trial of the service.

UC-One SaaS gives service providers a number of other advantages including zero-touch end-user self-activation, real-time branding, continuous agile introduction of new features and software updates, and Powered by BroadSoft go-to-marketing support to help them with their customer buying journey from awareness, onboarding, nurturing and user adoption to selling and ongoing support.

To find out more about UC-One SaaS, click here.

About BroadSoft

BroadSoft, now a part of Cisco, is a technology innovator in cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We aim to empower users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.

Twitter | LinkedIn | BroadSoft Blog

About CBTS

CBTS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) that serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com. The information on the Company's website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

