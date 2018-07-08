Building a Company Naturally, According to CEO Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., July 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a trend, organic business growth comes down to employee engagement and customer experience, states a recent article by Forbes. While nearly every business has pledged to work on these areas over the past 10 years, the difference is that today business leaders are actually putting serious resources into it. In a recent survey of CEOs, 95 percent responded that employee engagement was their highest priority, while customer experience was the second most common goal. Optimizing the power of natural growth is exactly what entrepreneur and CEO Brandon Frere strives for in all of his ventures.

"I really believe that businesses should grow naturally, prioritizing quality and service above all else," said Frere, "all while supporting and encouraging colleagues and clients to continually meet and exceed their own expectations."

Organic growth is growth that comes from a company's development, instead of buying other companies. To optimize organic growth, according to the Forbes article, all employees, from bottom to top, must understand the organization's top goals. That way, as problems or ideas arise, they don't become "fire drills," or emergency scrambles that undermine the "progress toward long-term strategic goals." Further, responsibilities must be mapped out, automated and streamlined in order to better spend time innovating.

Promoting employee engagement might include face-time with the CEO, team activities, supporting local charities, offering educational opportunities beyond job requirements and informal work sessions. Also, employees need to step away from their desks, select concepts that help their company to grow most and plan how to do it with workshops that enable team members to think outside of the box. As a CEO and business owner, Frere understands that natural growth with increased client satisfaction and employee engagement leads to success, not for just the companies he leads, but for his clients and employees.

"Why is this important?" asked Frere. "Because if you don't make client and employee satisfaction the top priorities, you can assume that there are competitors that will, and you will see that reflected in employee productivity, sales and overall ROI. We are here to make the lives of our clients and employees better — without that, why even bother?"

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

