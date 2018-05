Bulletin from BTS Group AB's Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting resolved on the proposed dividend to shareholders of SEK 2.80 per share, divided over two separate payments of SEK 1,40 each. The record day for the first dividend payment of SEK 1,40 is Friday, May 18, 2018, and the record day for the second dividend payment of SEK 1,40 is Friday November 16, 2018. The first dividend payment is expected to be paid Wednesday, May 23, 2018, followed by the second dividend payment on Wednesday November 21, 2018.

The Annual General Meeting has decided, in line with the Board’s proposal, to reduce the reserve fund by SEK 41 389 782, thereby claiming the entire reserve fund. The reduction amount shall be allocated to a free fund, ie. free equity, to be used by decision of the Annual General Meeting. The decision to reduce the reserve fund requires permission from the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

The Annual General Meeting discharged the Board members and the Managing Director from liability for the fiscal year 2017. Until the end of the next AGM, the Annual General Meeting re-elected Mariana Burenstam Linder, Henrik Ekelund, Stefan Gardefjord, Dag Sehlin and Anna Söderblom. Reinhold Geijer was re-elected as board member and Chairman of the Board up until the end of the next AGM. It was decided to appoint Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB for the period until the end of the next AGM (re-election).

Compensation to the board was determined to a total of SEK 1,370,000 until the next Annual General Meeting, with SEK 450,000 to the Chairman and SEK 200,000 to each Board member who is not employed by the Group. For committee work a total fee of SEK 120,000 will be paid.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board's proposed guidelines for remuneration and other terms of employment for senior executives.

The AGM resolved unanimously in accordance with the Board's proposal to authorize the Board to decide on the issue of shares or convertibles at the latest until the next AGM, with the intention that a maximum of 1,200,000 Class B shares may be issued. The authorization relates to acquisitions.

