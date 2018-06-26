C-SKY Microsystems Selects QuickLogic as Their Strategic eFPGA Partner by Signing Master Technology License Agreement

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, Multi-core Voice-enabled SoC, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced that C-SKY Microsystems Co., Ltd. has signed a Master Technology License Agreement for its ArcticPro™ Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP. C-SKY intends to market ArcticPro eFPGA IP along with its 32-bit high performance low-power embedded CPU IP and integrate ArcticPro eFPGA in new SoC designs it will market directly to end customers.

Founded in 2001, C-SKY Microsystems is headquartered at Hangzhou National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone in China and has a branch office located in Pudong New Area, Shanghai. C-SKY is the only high volume embedded CPU provider in China with its own V2 Instruction Set Architecture (ISA). The company's ultra-low-cost CK800 series of embedded CPUs address a wide range of cost-sensitive applications including Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT, digital audio/video, networking and wireless communications, security, industrial control and automotive.

C-SKY plans to develop a highly flexible ultra-low power common CPU platform that incorporates QuickLogic's ArcticPro eFPGA technology, utilizing the SMIC 40nm LL process. With this, and the availability of the ArcticPro eFPGA development tools from Mentor, Aldec and QuickLogic, the platform will address a wide variety of applications by providing customers and end-users with unique software and hardware design flexibility that can be leveraged in a short design cycle and with low risk.

"We selected QuickLogic because we are impressed with the quality of its ultra-low power consumption embedded FPGA technology," said Dr. Jianyi Meng, vice president and chief technology officer for C-SKY. "QuickLogic's 30 years of architecture, process and software co-development experience, proven ability to integrate programmable logic with complex SoC functionality, and local design center support were also key factors in our decision. With this, and the immediate availability of ArcticPro eFPGA IP on SMIC's 40nm LL process, we lower our risks and shorten our design cycle."

"C-SKY is a highly regarded supplier of embedded processing solutions in China, with more than 700 Million units shipped based on their embedded CPUs," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and CEO. "We believe that our experience in delivering programmable SoCs for embedded applications uniquely positions us to deliver complementary and easy-to-use ultra-low power eFPGA technology."

QuickLogic's eFPGA technology is available now. C-SKY's embedded CPU platform with QuickLogic's ArcticPro eFPGA IP included is expected to be available early next year.

