CB4 and Dash In Food Stores Partner to Increase Same-Store Growth Through Machine Learning

NEW YORK, July 10, 2018 /CNW/ -- Today CB4 and Maryland-based c-store chain Dash In Food Stores announced their partnership to improve same-store growth and customer experience by solving in-store operational issues with CB4's patented machine learning software.

CB4 detects unmet demand opportunities in stores at a SKU level using just pre-existing POS data. They then send corresponding actionable recommendations to those stores with guidance on how to capture lost sales and improve the in-store customer experience. Implementation and onboarding takes only a few days, as the software requires no in-store hardware or external data sources.

Dash In Food Stores first opened in 1979 in Laurel, Maryland, and has been growing ever since. Counting over 50 stores in their chain across the mid-Atlantic region, the company is famous for their customer service, innovative fresh food offerings, and charitable contributions to end childhood hunger, engage the community, and make the region a better place for everyone.

"We care deeply about our community and our customers," said Mark Samuels, VP of Retail Operations for Dash In. "We can create a better experience for customers by ensuring that we have products our customers want, when they want it. The CB4 platform will help us identify customer demand trends using our own data with their machine learning technology. We are excited about our new partnership with CB4 and plan an all-store rollout of their system this summer."

"Convenience stores are a staple of their community, and Dash In understands that," said Yoni Benshaul, CEO of CB4. "I love their focus on engagement, their attention to detail, and their passion for customer service. They're an excellent partner, and a model of how c-stores should operate."

CB4 provides a patented software solution for brick and mortar retailers that increases same-store growth by up to 3% using simple sales data. The software requires no hardware installation and most customers are up and running in a single day. With offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and Australia, CB4 is a proud partner of Sequoia Capital. For additional information, visit www.cb4.com. Follow us on Twitter at @CB4_Analytics and connect with us on LinkedIn.

DASH IN, a Wills Group company, is a growing convenience food store chain, with more than 50 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. DASH IN offers top selling convenience items, and a wide variety of great tasting food, beverages, and name-brand products. For more information about DASH IN, visit www.dashin.com.

