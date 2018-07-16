CCRA Announces CNN Journalist and Host of This Is Life Lisa Ling as Keynote Speaker for PowerSolutions National Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CCRA announced today the addition of Lisa Ling, American journalist, television presenter, and author as a keynote speaker at PowerSolutions National on February 8th, 2019.

Lisa Ling is currently the host of This Is Life with Lisa Ling on CNN.

For five seasons prior, Ling executive produced and hosted Our America on OWN: the Oprah Winfrey Network. Lisa embedded in a Midwest town ravaged by an onslaught of heroin, got exclusive access inside an anti-gay religious movement, witnessed the manifestation of PTSD in returning veterans of war, and went undercover to investigate the under-age sex trafficking of minors in the nation's capitol. She has also profiled Americans living beneath the poverty line for the first time and people serving unimaginably lengthy prison sentences for crimes they did not commit.

As the former field correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show and contributor to ABC News' Nightline and National Geographic's Explorer, Lisa Ling has reported from dozens of countries, covering stories about gang rape in the Congo, bride burning in India, the Lord's Resistance Army in Uganda, and the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang in Central America, among other issues that are too often ignored.

Lisa got her start in journalism as a correspondent for Channel One News where she covered the civil war in Afghanistan at 21 years of age as well as stories in dozens of countries around the world. She later went on to become a co-host of ABC Daytime's hit show The View, which won its first daytime Emmy during her time at the show.

Ling will deliver a session during the Friday General Session titled "The Power of Travel", focused on the role travel professionals play in providing life-changing experiences that shape the lives of their clients.

Dic Marxen, CCRA's CEO commented "Lisa's global insights, incredible experiences, and trusted voice bring a unique and powerful perspective to what it means to be a travel professional in this day and age. With world events, global politics, and so many other moving pieces influencing the way people travel, it's critical that travel agents everywhere understand the power of their role and how that role is evolving. We can't wait to welcome Lisa to PowerSolutions National."

Lisa joins the ranks of Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank as well as:



Steve Martorano , Celebrity Chef and Motivational Speaker

, Celebrity Chef and Motivational Speaker Paul Wiseman , Former President of Trafalgar and Brendan Vacations and Current President of Partner Learning Solutions

, Former President of Trafalgar and Brendan Vacations and Current President of Partner Learning Solutions Vernice Armour aka "FlyGirl", the first African-American Female Fighter Pilot

aka "FlyGirl", the first African-American Female Fighter Pilot NCAA Basketball Coach and Inspirational Speaker Murray Garvin

Travel Influencer and Journalist Kelly Blanco of NBC6 South Florida

New York Times Best Selling Author and Branding Guru Jared Shapiro

Famed Corporate Entertainer and Mentalist Denny Corby

Travvy Award-Winner and Travel Industry Powerhouse Tammy Levent

John Schaeffer , Chief Information Officer at Nissan North America

, Chief Information Officer at Nissan North America Travel Industry Legal Expert and Attorney Mark Pestronk

... and many more to be announced!

The registration fee is $149 for accredited travel agency owners and participation options for supplier partners are still available.

Registration is now open at https://www.powersolutionsnational.com.

About CCRA:

Based in Ft. Worth, Texas, CCRA Travel Commerce Network is a global hub for travel technology, marketing, accreditation and education. For over forty years, CCRA has connected travel professionals and suppliers with the products and services they need to drive revenue, relationships and brand recognition in the travel marketplace. From the TRUE accreditation and coding system to hotels, air, call center services and more, CCRA is truly where the travel industry connects. For more information, visit http://www.ccra.com.

SOURCE Ccra Travel Solutions