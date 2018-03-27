CDB Aviation and SpiceJet Sign Lease Agreement for Five 737 MAX Aircraft

CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation”), a wholly owned Irish
subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited
("CDB Leasing”), today announced that the company signed an agreement
with India’s low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd ("SpiceJet”) for the
long-term lease of five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. All five aircraft are
from CDB Aviation’s order book with Boeing, and are expected to deliver
to the airline in 2019.
737 MAX 8 in SpiceJet livery. (Photo: Boeing)
"This lease agreement for a fleet of five 737 MAX 8s marks the beginning
of a strong and lasting relationship with our newest partner SpiceJet,
based on mutual trust, respect, and commitment to advancing reciprocal
growth,” said CDB Aviation President and Chief Executive Officer Peter
Chang. "Much like CDB Aviation, SpiceJet has recently been on a robust
growth path, enjoying major success in enhancing customer-centricity and
strengthening operations. We look forward to supporting the airline
management’s vision to be one of India’s most advanced airlines,
operating in the fastest growing aviation market in the world.”
CDB Aviation’s order book with Boeing currently comprises 78 737 MAX
family aircraft. In 2017, CDB Aviation became one of the launch
customers of the MAX 10 variant, which further demonstrated the
company’s steadfast efforts to advance its global mission and deliver
the latest technology aircraft to current and prospective customers.
"The 737 MAX family represents some of the most advanced, fuel-efficient
aircraft in the world today. With our sizeable order position, we are
confident that the MAX will play an important role in growing CDB
Aviation’s aircraft portfolio and delivering superior performance and
economics to our customers worldwide,” added Chang.
About SpiceJet Ltd
SpiceJet Ltd ("SpiceJet”) is India’s favorite airline that has made
flying affordable for more Indians than ever before. SpiceJet operates
408 average daily flights to 51 destinations, including 44 domestic and
7 international ones. The airline connects its network with a fleet of
37 Boeing 737NG and 22 Bombardier Q-400s. The majority of the airline’s
fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India.
SpiceJet’s standing as the country’s favorite airline has been further
reinforced by the multiple awards and recognitions received by the
airline, which includes: ‘The CAPA Chairman’s Order of Merit’ for
fastest turnaround in FY 2016, 'Asia's Greatest Brands - 2016,’ ‘Global
Asian of the Year Award’ & 'Asia's Greatest CFO 2016' at the AsiaOne
Awards held in Singapore, ‘World Travel Leaders Award’ at WTM London,
‘Best Check-in Initiative’ award by Future Travel Experience global
awards in Las Vegas, ‘Best Domestic Airline’ award at the 10th
ASSOCHAM International Conference & Awards (Civil Aviation & Tourism),
and ‘Best Domestic Airline’ at the 4th South India Travel
Awards held at Kochi. www.spicejet.com
About CDB Aviation
CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC ("CDB Aviation”) is a wholly owned Irish
subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited
("CDB Leasing”) a 34-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed
mainly by the China Development Bank. China Development Bank is under
the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world’s
largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese
bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending
and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.
CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a
leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in
aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction
machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took
an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business –
listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.cdbaviation.aero
