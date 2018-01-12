ATX 3 597 -0,1%  Dow 25 803 0,9%  Nasdaq 6 759 0,8%  Euro 1,2199 1,3% 
ATX P 1 817 0,0%  EStoxx50 3 613 0,5%  Nikkei 23 654 -0,2%  CHF 1,1803 0,5% 
DAX 13 245 0,3%  FTSE100 7 779 0,2%  Öl 69,8 1,0%  Gold 1 336 0,7% 

12.01.2018 23:36:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

CES 2018: GET THE SCOOP ON THE LATEST IN HIGH TECH!

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is back! CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Held in Las Vegas every year, it has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for more than 40 years—the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. Scott Steinberg provides a sneak peek at the latest technology and trends in store for 2018.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/82038241-ces-2018-whirlpool-lg-gram-notebooks-yuneec-typhoon-h-plus/

INNOVATIONS IN THE KITCHEN: For families, dinner time is not only one of the busiest parts of the day, but also a time to spend with loved ones. Enter the Whirlpool® Smart Front Control Range that works with recipe app, Yummly, to help make mealtime easier, better and faster. Together they improve life in the kitchen every step of the way, including ingredient recognition, grocery shopping, meal prep scheduling, step-by-step recipes with video tutorials and timers, and personalized recipe recommendations based on diets, allergies, taste and flavor preferences. Only on select ranges, all you have to do is select one of the recipes to receive step by step instructions to set and change temperatures, settings and cook time. The range follows the recipe and allows users to follow along with the guided cooking process on the app, making a fully integrated cooking experience.

INNOVATIONS IN TECHNOLOGY: The new LG gram notebooks deliver longer battery life, more powerful performance, and sturdier build without sacrificing portability. The ultra-thin bodies feature a highly efficient 72Wh battery that allows longer use without plugging in, lasting up to almost a full day on a single charge.
The 2018 models are durable enough to use in the extreme environments, passing seven stringent U.S. military MIL-STD 810G durability tests for resistance to impact, pressure and temperature.

HOT TECH TRENDS: It's no surprise that drones are becoming more and more popular. The Yuneec Typhoon H Plus comes equipped with a professional image quality 1-inch sensor camera capable of 20 megapixel stills and 4K resolution video. The six-rotor design provides stable flight in high winds for cinematic shots and unparalleled stability. If one motor fails in flight, it can fly with only 5 motors and safely return-to-home. It utilizes Intel RealSense Technology to detect obstacles and intelligently navigate around them.

For more great technology trends please visit betterstuffforlife.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ces-2018-get-the-scoop-on-the-latest-in-high-tech-300582233.html

SOURCE MultiVu

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Zum Start der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen schließen auf Rekordniveau
Die Wall Street konnte ihren Rekordlauf auch am letzten Tag der Handelswoche fortsetzen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH