CES 2018: GET THE SCOOP ON THE LATEST IN HIGH TECH!

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is back! CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Held in Las Vegas every year, it has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for more than 40 years—the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. Scott Steinberg provides a sneak peek at the latest technology and trends in store for 2018.

INNOVATIONS IN THE KITCHEN: For families, dinner time is not only one of the busiest parts of the day, but also a time to spend with loved ones. Enter the Whirlpool® Smart Front Control Range that works with recipe app, Yummly, to help make mealtime easier, better and faster. Together they improve life in the kitchen every step of the way, including ingredient recognition, grocery shopping, meal prep scheduling, step-by-step recipes with video tutorials and timers, and personalized recipe recommendations based on diets, allergies, taste and flavor preferences. Only on select ranges, all you have to do is select one of the recipes to receive step by step instructions to set and change temperatures, settings and cook time. The range follows the recipe and allows users to follow along with the guided cooking process on the app, making a fully integrated cooking experience.

INNOVATIONS IN TECHNOLOGY: The new LG gram notebooks deliver longer battery life, more powerful performance, and sturdier build without sacrificing portability. The ultra-thin bodies feature a highly efficient 72Wh battery that allows longer use without plugging in, lasting up to almost a full day on a single charge.

The 2018 models are durable enough to use in the extreme environments, passing seven stringent U.S. military MIL-STD 810G durability tests for resistance to impact, pressure and temperature.

HOT TECH TRENDS: It's no surprise that drones are becoming more and more popular. The Yuneec Typhoon H Plus comes equipped with a professional image quality 1-inch sensor camera capable of 20 megapixel stills and 4K resolution video. The six-rotor design provides stable flight in high winds for cinematic shots and unparalleled stability. If one motor fails in flight, it can fly with only 5 motors and safely return-to-home. It utilizes Intel RealSense Technology to detect obstacles and intelligently navigate around them.

