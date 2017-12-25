ATX 3 441 0,0%  Dow 24 754 -0,1%  Nasdaq 6 465 -0,1%  Euro 1,1870 0,1% 
ATX P 1 733 0,1%  EStoxx50 3 553 -0,5%  Nikkei 22 939 0,2%  CHF 1,1727 0,0% 
DAX 13 073 -0,3%  FTSE100 7 593 -0,2%  Öl 65,0 0,6%  Gold 1 275 0,7% 

25.12.2017 15:00:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

CHEF REMI LAUNCH THEIR MASSIVE CHRISTMAS SALE!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Chef Remi is renowned kitchen tools company, with a successful online site, and a premier Amazon seller.

The Chef Remi motto is to design genuine quality kitchen tools to support busy parents that take the time to cook for their family.

After a hugely successful year, they've decided to give away one of their bestselling products to every customer who buys a product between now and the end of the year.

"As a small, family run company, we've been overwhelmed with how wonderful our customers are! They've really helped us so much on our journey, from coming up with new product ideas, to helping us tweak products until they are perfect."

So, to thank their customers, they are giving away their hugely popular Digital Cooking Thermometer to any customer who makes a purchase before December 31st (no minimum order) as well as completely free shipping to anywhere in the USA

Chef Remi went on to explain why they wanted to do this:

·    "Our customers are at the crux of our success. We want to reward them with a gift (worth $14.95) with every purchase, no matter how small.

·    There is a real spike in food poisoning cases at this time of year due to people cooking large roasts and not cooking them long enough. We wanted to make sure that they (along with their families) have delicious yet safe food, so no one is struck down with food poisoning!"

Chef Remi believe that families are the centerpiece of society, and communities are stronger when they sit down together, even if it's over a quick, wholesome meal. "We believe that every child deserves a home cooked meal with a family who loves them."

Media Contact:Rhett Lewis, Simply LBS Ltd, 3105987384, rhett@simplylbs.com

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

SOURCE Chef Remi

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX schließt nahezu unverändert -- DAX geht mit kleinen Abschlägen ins Weihnachtswochenende
Im Freitagshandel gab es an den heimischen Aktienmärkten kaum Bewegung.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2017 finanzen.net GmbH