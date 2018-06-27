CHINASHOP 2018, the China's Leading Retail Event which all about New Retail and top Chinese New Retail firms, will take place in Kunming, China

KUNMING, China, June 27, 2018 /PR Newswire/ --

In recent years, the development of China's retail industry has attracted world-wide attention with online and offline convergence, mobile payment, unattended retail, cross-border retail, and other concepts and models that define New Retail and mark the evolution of the country's retail sector. At the same time, China's New Retail model has been increasingly adopted by a growing number of countries. As some of the world's most dynamic emerging economies, Southeast Asian countries are well positioned to take advantage of the New Retail model, and China is the market they are looking to for inspiration and as the model to emulate.

As the largest and most professional retail trade fairnot only in China, but also the whole of Asia, CHINASHOPbrings together China's top New Retail companies. The exhibition will cover the whole gamut of products related to New Retail concepts, including mobile payment, radio-frequency identification (RFID), warehousing logistics, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR), as well as management systems. Nearly 1,000 companies specializing in the provision of equipment and technical solutions for New Retail, including Alibaba, Sunmi and Hisense etc., will debut and showcase their latest products in the 100,000 square meter exhibition area. At the concurrently held China National Retail Congress, the largest and most authoritative retail conference in China,3,000 opinion leaders and company executives from across the retail sector will come together to discuss the latest development trends.

CHINASHOP will take place November 1-3 in Kunming, Yunnan province. Join China's top New Retail firms in witnessing the development of the industry together.

