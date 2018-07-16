CITGO Continues Work to Rebuild Hurricane Damaged Homes in Rockport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery joined Aransas County Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Rockport, Texas, to rebuild the home located at 1917 Cochran Lane, which sustained damage by Hurricane Harvey.

"The work being done on the homes is a combination of both volunteers and skilled labor. Often, work is being done seven days a week," said Patty Butters, Executive Director of Aransas County Habitat for Humanity. "The CITGO donation has delivered hope and recovery for our entire community. The families we have helped in Rockport with the CITGO donation would have had no other means to repair their homes, and potentially could have left the community. This keeps more of our work force and families here, thus slowing the growth decline. That is a major win for our community."

In February, CITGO Petroleum Corporation announced a donation of up to $1.4 million to Habitat for Humanity's Aransas County affiliate, with the intent of rebuilding homes in the Rockport community. The partnership is part of the CITGO "Fueling Good. Rebuilding Lives." initiative, a larger effort dedicated to community recovery in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. In addition to this donation, CITGO also provided potable water and fuel immediately after the storm and donated another $500,000 to the Coastal Bend Community Foundation to provide much needed food, water and other necessities to storm victims.

Following the February announcement, TeamCITGO volunteers began work on debris removal and the rebuild of approximately 24 homes in the Rockport area. TeamCITGO—a volunteer force comprised of CITGO employees, friends, family, retirees and contractors - participates in events all over the Coastal Bend. These volunteers assist non-profits in completing various projects ranging from the rebuilding of homes to beach cleanups. TeamCITGO will participate in more than five work dates in Rockport during the remainder of this year.

"CITGO is proud to contribute funding and volunteer support to our neighbors in Rockport," said Art Klein, Vice President and General Manager of the Corpus Christi Refinery. "Hurricane Harvey threw everyone for a loop, but the fact that we are able to lift up our community and offer aid is a special privilege and honor."

About CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery

The CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery, which celebrated 80 years of operations in 2015, provides more than 1,000 jobs locally, while generating more than $345 million per year on average in support of the local economy through salaries, services and taxes. With a crude refining capacity of approximately 157,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) and a versatile product mix, which includes an average of 4.2 million gallons of gasoline, the CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery is one of the most sophisticated and efficient fuel and petrochemical refineries in the nation. In addition to producing high-quality fuels for a network of more than 300 independently owned and operated CITGO branded stations in the State of Texas and thousands more across the country, CITGO Corpus Christi refinery employees are dedicated to making a positive difference in their communities. CITGO Corpus Christi employees volunteer more than 2,500 hours on average annually to support causes and organizations including United Way, Charlie's Place, Muscular Dystrophy Association, The Miracle League, Catholic Charities, the Special Olympics, Hans and Pat Suter Park and Adopt-A-Beach Clean Up, among many others. For more information, visit www.citgocorpuschristi.com.

About CITGO

CITGO, based in Houston, is a refiner, transporter and marketer of transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products. The company is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citgo-continues-work-to-rebuild-hurricane-damaged-homes-in-rockport-300681440.html

SOURCE CITGO