ATX 3 538 -1,4%  Dow 25 521 -2,5%  Nasdaq 6 760 -2,1%  Euro 1,2458 -0,4% 
ATX P 1 785 -1,3%  EStoxx50 3 523 -1,5%  Nikkei 23 275 -0,9%  CHF 1,1615 0,2% 
DAX 12 785 -1,7%  FTSE100 7 443 -0,6%  Öl 68,2 -2,2%  Gold 1 336 -1,0% 

03.02.2018 23:46:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

CITGO and Habitat for Humanity Rebuild and Restore Homes following Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Feb. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation is donating up to $1.4 million to Habitat for Humanity with the immediate goal of rebuilding approximately 22 homes in the Rockport, Texas community. The partnership is part of the CITGO Fueling Good. Rebuilding Lives. initiative, a larger effort dedicated to community recovery in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

CITGO and Habitat for Humanity partner to rebuild approximately 22 homes in the Rockport, Texas community.

Announced today at a special volunteer event at a resident's home in Rockport, CITGO volunteers will work with Habitat for Humanity of Aransas County to restore these properties and ensure they are safe havens for families. The support from CITGO will also allow Habitat for Humanity to engage other community partners and volunteers to help in the long-term recovery efforts. 

Habitat for Humanity of Aransas County President of the Board of the Directors, Art Smith said partnering with CITGO is an amazing opportunity. "With the help of partners like CITGO, we are able to see firsthand the profound impact our organization can have on survivors following a storm of that magnitude," Smith said. "Our partnership is built on our shared commitment to bettering communities by providing people with basic resources and, most importantly, a roof over their heads." 

In celebration of the newly announced partnership and donation, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott attended and spoke at the event, commending the partners for their dedication and support of the affected community members. "The tremendous generosity we've seen from companies like CITGO shows that no disaster can match the spirit of Texas when we work together," said Gov. Abbott. "When companies invest here, they invest in the people of Texas, and CITGO's announcement is a testament to the company's commitment to these communities during the recovery process. This donation will go a long way in helping those trying to rebuild their lives after Harvey, and I thank CITGO for its dedication to helping victims recover."

As the project continues throughout the year, TeamCITGO volunteers will participate in six work days, working alongside Habitat for Humanity of Aransas County volunteers to restore homes back to their original state. CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery Vice President and General Manager Art Klein said it is a privilege for CITGO to be a part of restoring the Rockport community. "We are honored to partner with an organization that is vested in helping others rebuild their lives after the 2017 natural disasters," said Klein. "In alignment with our CITGO Fueling Good. Rebuilding Lives. initiative, our goal is to support those impacted by storms like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma." 

In addition to the partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Aransas County, CITGO donated $500,000 to the Coastal Bend Community Foundation to support shelters and temporary housing, food and supplies, healthcare and transportation for families. In Houston, CITGO recently partnered with "Rebuilding Together Houston" and has committed up to $6 million to help rebuild 300 homes over the next three years in Houston's Independence Heights community. CITGO customers also participated in recovery efforts by contributing 1 cent from each gallon of fuel purchased – up to $8 Million. Visit the Fueling Good. Rebuilding Lives. Website for additional details. 

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation, based in Houston, is a refiner, transporter and marketer of transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products. The company is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

CITGO partnered with Habitat for Humanity as part of the CITGO Fueling Good. Rebuilding Lives. initiative, dedicated to community recovery in the wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

CITGO donated up to $1.4 million to Habitat for Humanity with the goal of rebuilding homes in the Rockport, Texas community.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citgo-and-habitat-for-humanity-rebuild-and-restore-homes-following-hurricane-harvey-300593050.html

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX schließt deutlich schwächer -- DAX geht unter 12.800 Punkten ins Wochenende
Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich kurz vor dem Wochenende zunächst marginal fester, fielen im Tagesverlauf jedoch deutlich zurück.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH