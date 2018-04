CLX Communications AB (publ) appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Stockholm, Sweden - CLX Communications AB (publ) ("CLX") - (XSTO:CLX) - a leading provider of CPaaS and cloud-based communication solutions, today announced it has appointed Thomas Heath as Chief Strategy Officer, with additional responsibility for investor relations. Thomas assumes his role as of Monday May 14, 2018.

"I am delighted to see Thomas join our already-strong executive team. His analytical acumen and financial insight will prove valuable to CLX as the company grows and strengthens its position as a leading CPaaS player", says Johan Hedberg, President and CEO of CLX Communications.

In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Thomas will work with CLX's strategic agenda and key initiatives to drive long-term growth and shareholder value. This includes playing an active role in shaping and executing the company's M&A strategy. He will also assume responsibility for investor relations, helping to communicate the company's strategy and achievements to the financial community and other key stakeholders.

Before joining CLX, Thomas spent 12 years as a top-ranked financial analyst covering Telecoms, Media and Technology. In 2015, he played an active advisory role in securing the successful IPO of CLX as the company transitioned from private ownership into a listed company. He is a graduate of Oxford University and the Stockholm School of Economics.

"I'm excited to join the management team at an important time for CLX. I've known CLX since the company's IPO and I'm enthusiastic about its prospects. Next-generation business messaging through RCS is poised to take off, and the overall CPaaS market is set for growth", says Thomas Heath.

The recruitment of Thomas Heath follows the recent addition of Anders Olin as Chief Operating Officer for the Enterprise Division. Effective Monday May 14, 2018, CLX group management team will include:

Johan Hedberg, Chief Executive Officer

Anders Olin, Chief Operating Officer (Enterprise Division)

Robert Gerstmann, Chief Product Officer (Enterprise Division)

Johan Rosendahl, Managing Director (Operator Division)

Odd Bolin, Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer

Björn Zethraeus, Vice President Corporate Development

Jonas Lindeborg, Group Chief Technology Officer

Lena Oldberg, Director Human Resources

With Thomas Heath taking on the main responsibility for investor relations, the present arrangement, where Thomas Ahlerup has headed investor relations on a contractor basis, will end.

