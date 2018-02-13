CLX Communications AB (publ) presents the 2017 Year-End Report

Stockholm, Sweden - CLX Communications AB (publ) - XSTO: CLX

Invitation to participate in a conference call where the company presents its year-end report for the period 1 January - 31 December 2017. Johan Hedberg, President and CEO, together with Odd Bolin, CFO, presents the report and are available for questions after the presentation.

Date: Friday February 16, 2018

Time: 09:00 AM CET

To participate please call any of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46-(0)8-50653942 United Kingdom: +44-(0)330-3369411 United States: +1-323-7942149 Access code: 4334037

Webcast

The presentation is also available live via webcast. To join please visit: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/np92uodf

For further information, please contact

Thomas Ahlerup

Chief Investor Relations Officer

CLX Communications AB (publ)

Mobile +46-768-966300

E-mail thomas.ahlerup@clxcommunications.com

About CLX Communications

CLX Communications (CLX) is a leading global provider of cloud-based communication services and solutions to enterprises and mobile operators. CLX's mobile communication services enable companies to quickly, securely and cost-effectively communicate globally with customers and connected devices - Internet of Things (IoT).

CLX's solutions enable business-critical communications worldwide via mobile messaging services (SMS), voice services and mobile connectivity services for the IoT. CLX has grown profitably since the company was founded. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has presence in a further 20 countries.

CLX Communications' shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm - XSTO: CLX.

To learn more please visit: www.clxcommunications.com

